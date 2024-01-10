A new Japanese restaurant has landed in Leeds city centre with a unique concept.

Sushi M, a Japanese restaurant, opened in Woodhouse on October 21, 2023. The restaurant was a long dream of its founder Bella Lee, who managed a Japanese restaurant in Hong Kong for a decade before her retirement four years ago.

Trying different Japanese restaurants in Leeds following her move to the city in late 2021 led Bella to believe she could bring something new to the city - a restaurant where she made the rules.

Bella Lee, owner of Sushi M, pictured inside the Woodhouse restaurant.

She spent the following year finding the perfect location for the restaurant and exploring options for the menu.

The owner said Sushi M strives to take its customers "away from the UK and bring them to Japan and Hong Kong" during their meal.

It offers a true 'omakase' experience, meaning the menu is determined by the chef and customers are uninformed about what they will be served beforehand.

The restaurant has said it has received “overwhelming love and affirmation from customers within just two and a half months [of opening]".

Sushi M in Woodhouse, Leeds, offers a traditional omakase dining experience.

Sushi M has come about with the help of renowned Hong Kong chef Brian Tam.

Brian has more than two decades of experience in making Japanese and European cuisines. He has also worked in many popular establishments in Hong Kong such as the InterContinental Grand Stanford where he was the chef de cuisine.

Team behind Sushi M, in Woodhouse, Leeds.

In 2016, Brian opened his own restaurant in Shek Mun, Hong Kong before his move to the UK last year.

The duo had first met after Bella invited Brain to cater food for her daughter’s birthday party - a themed party offering “conveyor belt sushi” style Japanese cuisine. The pair then decided to bring their expertise together and open Sushi M.

With Bella's passion and Brian's skill, the duo hope to create the best experience of Japanese cuisine for the people of Leeds.