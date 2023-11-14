A dish from a Leeds restaurant has made the list of one of the top 30 most popular in the UK.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Food-delivery company Deliveroo has revealed their annual Deliveroo 100 report, a list of the top trending dishes ordered on the platform across the UK - and one dish from a Leeds restaurant comes in at number 30.

While dishes from London restaurants dominate the list, with eight out of the top ten dishes coming from the capital, Pad Thai Bo Ran from Zaap Thai in Leeds landed in 30th place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The popular meal, which Zaap describes as a “great Thai classic”, contains Pad Thai, stir fried rice noodles with egg, spring onions, tofu and garnished with peanuts. Fans ordering the dish also have the choice between chicken, beef, prawns, or extra tofu for a vegetarian option.

Most Popular

A dish from Zaap in Leeds makes the top 30 trending dishes in the UK on Deliveroo.

Originating in Leeds, Zaap describes itself as an “authentic Thai street food” restaurant, and currently runs two venues in our city; one in city centre and one in Headingley, as well as one in Nottingham, Sheffield, York and Newcastle.

Looking nationwide, bowls appear to be the most trendy meal in the UK this year, as the top two dishes are Build Your Own Poké Bowl from London’s Poké Shack and Build Your Own Salad Bowl from atis, also in the capital, followed by a burrito from FreshMex in Aberdeen.

Deliveroo Vice President of Regional Growth, Jeff Wemyss, said: “From bananas to burritos, Poké to pizza, it’s always fun revealing our annual list of Deliveroo’s 100 trending dishes across the globe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Recent research shows us that people in the UK are becoming more adventurous with their food choices, with seven in ten (71 percent) saying they have tried new dishes and cuisines this year, which is evident from the variety of trending dishes in both the global and UK lists. We’re delighted to see customers sampling - and enjoying - the wealth of food on their doorsteps.”

UK’s top 10 trending dishes on Deliveroo for 2023:

Build Your Own Poké Bowl, Poké Shack, London

Build Your Own Salad Bowl from atis, London

Burrito from FreshMex, Aberdeen

Build Your Own Burrito from Tortilla, London

Small Fairtrade Bananas from Waitrose, London

8 Pieces Boneless from Wingstop, London

Chicken Ruby from Dishoom, London

Harissa Chicken from Farmer J, London

Gochujang Chicken Bibimbap Bowl from Grounded Kitchen, Birmingham