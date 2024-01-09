A young couple have taken over a long-standing jewellery shop in a market town in Wakefield.

The former owner of My Silver Shop, Joy Carlton, had been looking to retire after running the business since 2009.

Her 24-year-old daughter, Rose Mateer, decided to "step up to the challenge", quitting her career as a swimming teacher to take over the store in Ossett.

She will be running the shop, now named Mateer Jewellery, alongside her husband, Sam Mateer.

Pictured are Sam and Rose Mateer, the new owners of Mateer Jewellery, formerly known as My Silver Shop, in Ossett, Wakefield.

Also 24, Sam said: "Joy, the previous owner, she's excited for retirement. She will be coming in sort of one or two days a week or week to sort of help out. They're really excited.

"[The takeover] has not been an easy thing. And I don't think it will ever be in the future, or at least in the near future, start being an easy thing, but we're definitely determined to try and make it work."

The couple decided to renovate the property before the launch, which took place today (January 9).

The shop, located in Market Place, has now been repainted and new cabinets have been fitted in.

Sam said: "We've made it less cluttered, so that people can see and sort of come and sit down, have a look around and we can take them through that jewellery journey. I guess, before it was more like a gift shop. We are making it more like a jewellery shop."

At present, Mateer Jewellery sells women's jewellery, leather goods such as bags, purses and wallets, and cashmere scarves.

Inside Mateer Jewellery, which also offers leather goods such as bags, as well as cashmere scarves.

Sam said that customers can expect "lots of options" as well as a "strong understanding of gemstones, birthstones and different types of metals".

The shop is looking to expand its offering and aims to sell a men's jewellery collection as soon as possible. It also hopes to offer engravings and piercings in the future.