Founded in 2013, Deliveroo works with approximately 183,000 restaurants and grocery partners, as well as around 135,000 riders to provide a quality delivery service.

It recognise the very best and most-loved restaurants across the country at its annual Restaurant Awards, which was launched in 2018. A total of 60 awards were up for grabs and more than 66,000 votes were casted by people keen to show support for their favourite local restaurants.

And this year, five Leeds restaurants have been named.

Slap & Pickle were named Independent Restaurant of the Year in North England and Midlands at the Deliveroo Restaurant Awards 2024. Photo: PA

Taking home Independent Restaurant of the Year in North England and Midlands was Slap & Pickle, which operates in Leeds, Sheffield and Manchester.

James Tabor, owner of Slap & Pickle, said: "What an incredible start to the year! We're absolutely thrilled to have won Independent Restaurant of the Year in the North of England and Midlands.

"We've been proudly serving our burgers to communities across the North since 2018, and we are grateful for our loyal customers and partners - like Deliveroo - who have helped us on our journey.

"This win and recognition means the world, and as we continue to expand and seek new adventures across the UK, you never know where we'll be popping up next!"

Pizza Pilgrims, began from the back of a Piaggio Ape in London and its success has seen it grow to multiple locations around the UK, took home Best Customer Innovator at the 2024 awards.

Leeds restaurants have been crowned the best at the annual Deliveroo awards. Clockwise from left, Pizza Pilgrims, Mythos, Zaap Thai and GET BAKED.

It landed on Boar Lane in the last quarter of last year, and has become one of the best-rated pizza spots in the city.

Leeds favourite bakery GET BAKED, based in Headingley is home to the Bruce chocolate cake and heaps of other utterly tasty creations. It scooped Best Dessert at the annual Deliveroo awards this year.

Zaap Thai, located in the Grand Arcade and Headingley, took home Best Thai Restaurant while popular Greek restaurant Mythos in Woodhouse was named Best Turkish Restaurant at the 2024 awards.