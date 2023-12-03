Sonder Leeds: Meet the tattoo artist behind the new coffee and homeware shop in the Grand Arcade
The Leeds artist, renowned across the world for her fine-line designs, had always dreamt of opening a lifestyle shop where she could blend interior design and homeware with coffee and brunch.
After months of renovations, Sonder opened its doors last month, a beautiful space in the Grand Arcade that’s set across two floors.
“The reaction has been mega,” Olivia told the Yorkshire Evening Post. “I didn’t know what to expect, but I came in on Saturday and every seat was full upstairs and outside, and people were even congregating in the Grand Arcade with their cups of tea and coffee.
“It’s something a little bit different. Life can become a bit same-y, especially if you have a 9-5 job, you end up going to the same places and it can get tedious and repetitive. We wanted to provide a space that’s a bit more relaxed, where you feel like you’re not even in England.
“And we’re planning to introduce niche things that we will hopefully become recognised for down the line.”
Launching with a simple menu of hot drinks and sweet treats, including Oreo balls and lemon and blueberry cake, Olivia hopes to introduce brunch, retro cocktails and mocktails, ice coolers and Japanese-inspired dishes to Sonder in the new year.
Customers can enjoy the treats on offer while browsing the homeware and art - Olivia and her husband have coined the term ‘Japantro’ to describe their shop, which sells both Japanese-inspired and retro homeware.
Olivia said: “When we lived in London I saw loads of places that combine coffee with things like homeware and clothing. I’ve always wanted my own little store where I could practise my interiors in - it’s a hobby that I’d love to do as a career down the line.”
The Leeds entrepreneur is already working towards opening a new space, a retreat-style private studio, and would love to have a portfolio of businesses that each have a different niche.
But despite being one of the UK’s most in-demand tattoo artists, Olivia admits she still feels a sense of imposter syndrome, and she hopes her success will inspire others to dream big.
She added: “When my clients travel to me from places like Dubai just to get a tattoo, I still can’t believe it. It makes me feel teary because it’s so unbelievable, but it’s a really nice feeling.
“In school I was never good at anything, I was dyslexic and dyspraxic and very shy, I didn’t think I would get very far in life. I’ve spent the rest of my adult life trying to prove people wrong - and show people that you can do these things even if you didn’t go to university, even if you're a slower learner.
“If you put your mind to something, put the time and effort in and save up everything you have to put towards it, you get back what you put in.”