Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING
Full list of 52 Wilko stores to close next week as chain collapses
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Strictly Come Dancing 2023 start date revealed

Mythos Chapel Allerton: First look inside new Greek Bar and Grill restaurant opened in north Leeds suburb

A new Greek restaurant has opened its doors in north Leeds, on the site formerly occupied by Dapur Malaysia.
Alex Grant
By Alex Grant
Published 8th Sep 2023, 16:30 BST

Named Mythos, the new restaurant will occupy the site once home to Dapur Malaysia, that announced it was closing with immediate effect due to rising prices last year.

Their Hyde Park takeaway has earned them a reputation as one of the best in Leeds and at the beginning of August they opened their very first bar and restaurant on Stainbeck Lane, Chapel Allerton.

Yorkshire Evening Post photographer Tony Johnson took a look inside...

New Greek restaurant Mythos, opened on Stainbeck Lane, Chapel Allerton at the beginning of August.

1. New Greek restaurant Mythos Chapel Allerton

New Greek restaurant Mythos, opened on Stainbeck Lane, Chapel Allerton at the beginning of August. Photo: Tony Johnson

Photo Sales
The new restaurant will occupy the site once home to Dapur Malaysia, which closed last year.

2. New Greek restaurant Mythos Chapel Allerton

The new restaurant will occupy the site once home to Dapur Malaysia, which closed last year. Photo: Tony Johnson

Photo Sales
Their Hyde Park takeaway has earned them a reputation as one of the best in Leeds.

3. New Greek restaurant Mythos Chapel Allerton

Their Hyde Park takeaway has earned them a reputation as one of the best in Leeds. Photo: Tony Johnson

Photo Sales
Their Hyde Park spot enjoys a 4.7/5 star rating after 301 Google Reviews.

4. New Greek restaurant Mythos Chapel Allerton

Their Hyde Park spot enjoys a 4.7/5 star rating after 301 Google Reviews. Photo: Tony Johnson

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:LeedsHyde ParkChapel AllertonYorkshire Evening Post