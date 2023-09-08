Mythos Chapel Allerton: First look inside new Greek Bar and Grill restaurant opened in north Leeds suburb
A new Greek restaurant has opened its doors in north Leeds, on the site formerly occupied by Dapur Malaysia.
Named Mythos, the new restaurant will occupy the site once home to Dapur Malaysia, that announced it was closing with immediate effect due to rising prices last year.
Their Hyde Park takeaway has earned them a reputation as one of the best in Leeds and at the beginning of August they opened their very first bar and restaurant on Stainbeck Lane, Chapel Allerton.
Yorkshire Evening Post photographer Tony Johnson took a look inside...
1 / 3