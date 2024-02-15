Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING
Live

Woodhouse Lane Leeds: Live updates as emergency services rushed to ongoing incident near Merrion Centre

A large emergency service presence have been spotted on Woodhouse Lane in Leeds city centre - follow here for the latest updates.
Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 15th Feb 2024, 11:37 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Multiple police and firefighters rushed to an incident near Morrisons at the Merrion Centre on Woodhouse Lane in central Leeds on Thursday (February 15).

According to a witness on site, there are three fire trucks, three ambulance incident response units, one police van and one police car present.

Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with YEP’s free emails

This is a developing story - follow this blog for the latest updates.

Huge emergency service presence on Woodhouse Lane in Leeds - latest

11:51 GMTUpdated 11:51 GMT

Fire service statement

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "We were called at 10.31  to a building fire at the Merrion Centre in Leeds.

"Two crews from Leeds and one from Hunslet are in attendance at the scene."

11:40 GMTUpdated 11:44 GMT

Fire and Rescue Service at the scene

A large number of emergency vehicles can be seen at Merrion Centre in Leeds.

11:39 GMTUpdated 11:41 GMT

West Yorkshire Police statement

West Yorkshire Police said the incident appears to be a fire, with police at the scene to support with traffic control.

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service have been contacted for a comment.

Related topics:LeedsPoliceMerrion CentreMorrisonsEmergency services