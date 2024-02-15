Woodhouse Lane Leeds: Live updates as emergency services rushed to ongoing incident near Merrion Centre
and live on Freeview channel 276
Multiple police and firefighters rushed to an incident near Morrisons at the Merrion Centre on Woodhouse Lane in central Leeds on Thursday (February 15).
According to a witness on site, there are three fire trucks, three ambulance incident response units, one police van and one police car present.
This is a developing story - follow this blog for the latest updates.
Huge emergency service presence on Woodhouse Lane in Leeds - latest
Fire service statement
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "We were called at 10.31 to a building fire at the Merrion Centre in Leeds.
"Two crews from Leeds and one from Hunslet are in attendance at the scene."
Fire and Rescue Service at the scene
A large number of emergency vehicles can be seen at Merrion Centre in Leeds.
West Yorkshire Police statement
West Yorkshire Police said the incident appears to be a fire, with police at the scene to support with traffic control.
West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service have been contacted for a comment.