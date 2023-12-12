Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING

19 of the best restaurants in Leeds as voted by Yorkshire Evening Post readers including Salvo's and Tharavadu

We asked our readers for the best restaurants in Leeds – and they delivered.
Geha Pandey
By Geha Pandey
Published 12th Dec 2023, 16:30 GMT
Updated 12th Dec 2023, 16:41 GMT

There is no doubt that the food scene in Leeds is unparalleled – there are just so many fantastic restaurants in the city.

And Yorkshire Evening Post readers revealed their favourites so we have rounded up 19 of the most mentioned for you to try next.

On the list, there is Restaurant Bar and Grill in City Square, known for its fresh menu and stunning terrace. Readers also mentioned Tharavadu, a south Indian restaurant serving Keralan cuisine in Mill Hill.

Here are 19 of the best Leeds restaurants according to YEP readers.

1. Best Leeds restaurants according to YEP readers

Here are 19 of the best Leeds restaurants according to YEP readers. Photo: National World

Photo Sales
This Japanese restaurant is a Leeds-favourite and is located in the Merrion Centre. It describes itself as a “cafe-style Japanese noodle bar” and serves ramen, fried noodle dishes, and dumplings and curries. The restaurant also provides vegetarian and gluten-free options.

2. Fuji Hiro

This Japanese restaurant is a Leeds-favourite and is located in the Merrion Centre. It describes itself as a “cafe-style Japanese noodle bar” and serves ramen, fried noodle dishes, and dumplings and curries. The restaurant also provides vegetarian and gluten-free options. Photo: National World

Photo Sales
This Chinese restaurant is located on East Parade and serves noodle dishes, dim sum and sharing platters. It also has seafood-based dishes and even wagyu.

3. Tattu

This Chinese restaurant is located on East Parade and serves noodle dishes, dim sum and sharing platters. It also has seafood-based dishes and even wagyu. Photo: James Brown

Photo Sales
Located in St Peter’s Square, Kendall’s Bistro in Leeds city centre is a French restaurant serving the classics, fillet steaks and a number of vegetarian dishes. There are many dessert options to choose from and a large selection of drinks.

4. Kendells Bistro

Located in St Peter’s Square, Kendall’s Bistro in Leeds city centre is a French restaurant serving the classics, fillet steaks and a number of vegetarian dishes. There are many dessert options to choose from and a large selection of drinks. Photo: Kendells Bistro, Google

Photo Sales
This Thai street food restaurant has two venues in the city centre - Duncan Street and Vicar Lane. It has an extensive menu, serving soups, noodle and wok dishes, seafood-based dishes and curry. It also serves vegetarian and vegan options.

5. Mommy Thai

This Thai street food restaurant has two venues in the city centre - Duncan Street and Vicar Lane. It has an extensive menu, serving soups, noodle and wok dishes, seafood-based dishes and curry. It also serves vegetarian and vegan options. Photo: James Hardisty

Photo Sales
Trattoria Il Forno in Horsforth is another popular restaurant in Leeds, serving a variety of different wood-fired pizzas and pastas with broad drinks menu.

6. Trattoria Il Forno

Trattoria Il Forno in Horsforth is another popular restaurant in Leeds, serving a variety of different wood-fired pizzas and pastas with broad drinks menu. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:LeedsYorkshire Evening Post