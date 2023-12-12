We asked our readers for the best restaurants in Leeds – and they delivered.
There is no doubt that the food scene in Leeds is unparalleled – there are just so many fantastic restaurants in the city.
1. Best Leeds restaurants according to YEP readers
Here are 19 of the best Leeds restaurants according to YEP readers. Photo: National World
2. Fuji Hiro
This Japanese restaurant is a Leeds-favourite and is located in the Merrion Centre. It describes itself as a “cafe-style Japanese noodle bar” and serves ramen, fried noodle dishes, and dumplings and curries. The restaurant also provides vegetarian and gluten-free options. Photo: National World
3. Tattu
This Chinese restaurant is located on East Parade and serves noodle dishes, dim sum and sharing platters. It also has seafood-based dishes and even wagyu. Photo: James Brown
4. Kendells Bistro
Located in St Peter’s Square, Kendall’s Bistro in Leeds city centre is a French restaurant serving the classics, fillet steaks and a number of vegetarian dishes. There are many dessert options to choose from and a large selection of drinks. Photo: Kendells Bistro, Google
5. Mommy Thai
This Thai street food restaurant has two venues in the city centre - Duncan Street and Vicar Lane. It has an extensive menu, serving soups, noodle and wok dishes, seafood-based dishes and curry. It also serves vegetarian and vegan options. Photo: James Hardisty
6. Trattoria Il Forno
Trattoria Il Forno in Horsforth is another popular restaurant in Leeds, serving a variety of different wood-fired pizzas and pastas with broad drinks menu. Photo: Google