We asked our readers for the best restaurants in Leeds – and they delivered.

There is no doubt that the food scene in Leeds is unparalleled – there are just so many fantastic restaurants in the city.

And Yorkshire Evening Post readers revealed their favourites so we have rounded up 19 of the most mentioned for you to try next.

On the list, there is Restaurant Bar and Grill in City Square, known for its fresh menu and stunning terrace. Readers also mentioned Tharavadu, a south Indian restaurant serving Keralan cuisine in Mill Hill.

1 . Best Leeds restaurants according to YEP readers Here are 19 of the best Leeds restaurants according to YEP readers. Photo: National World Photo Sales

2 . Fuji Hiro This Japanese restaurant is a Leeds-favourite and is located in the Merrion Centre. It describes itself as a “cafe-style Japanese noodle bar” and serves ramen, fried noodle dishes, and dumplings and curries. The restaurant also provides vegetarian and gluten-free options. Photo: National World Photo Sales

3 . Tattu This Chinese restaurant is located on East Parade and serves noodle dishes, dim sum and sharing platters. It also has seafood-based dishes and even wagyu. Photo: James Brown Photo Sales

4 . Kendells Bistro Located in St Peter’s Square, Kendall’s Bistro in Leeds city centre is a French restaurant serving the classics, fillet steaks and a number of vegetarian dishes. There are many dessert options to choose from and a large selection of drinks. Photo: Kendells Bistro, Google Photo Sales

5 . Mommy Thai This Thai street food restaurant has two venues in the city centre - Duncan Street and Vicar Lane. It has an extensive menu, serving soups, noodle and wok dishes, seafood-based dishes and curry. It also serves vegetarian and vegan options. Photo: James Hardisty Photo Sales