Get Baked: Viral Leeds bakery founder Rich 'Mr Sprinkles' Myers to open new city centre site

The founder of Leeds bakery “Get Baked” has announced plans to open a new site in Leeds city centre.

Alex Grant
By Alex Grant
Published 11th May 2023, 17:20 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th May 2023, 17:20 BST

Known as ‘Mr Sprinkles’, Rich Myers founded dessert business Get Baked from the kitchen of his home in 2011, serving decadent cookies, brownies, cakes, pies and more. Word of the company quickly spread across the city and globally, racking up thousands of followers across its social media platforms due to their humorous posts and food pictures.

Boasting a Headingley takeaway and more than 80,000 followers on Instagram, Rich launched his first Get Baked cookbook earlier this year and is now plotting further expansion with a Leeds city centre spot.

Taking to Instagram, he said: “Imagine if we had an eat-in spot in Leeds City Centre that served all of our classic menu items, alongside a brand new breakfast and lunch offering – GB style. I’m talking proper fluffy-as-fuck pancakes, I’m talking proper fluffy-as-fuck French toast, I’m talking eggs that have been so well poached, you’ll think you have died, and gone to hell.

Get Baked will be taking over the former Harlie's Restaurant site, located on Assembly Street. Picture: Glen MinikinGet Baked will be taking over the former Harlie's Restaurant site, located on Assembly Street. Picture: Glen Minikin
"It’s a dream. Soon that dream will become a reality. GET BAKED 2, coming July 2023. Tell everyone.”

Get Baked will be taking over the former Harlie's Restaurant site, which is located on Assembly Street across from Leeds Corn Exchange.

Followers were quick to express their excitement at the news with one posting “Get my reservation ready” while another simply said “Yes yes yes yes,” while others were quick to tag friends to share the news.

Dubbed “Sprinklegate,” the company previously made headlines when West Yorkshire Trading Standards ordered they stop using an American-made topping because it contained an additive known as E127.

