A popular eatery is taking residence in a Leeds city centre pub serving juicy burgers and loaded fries.

Slap & Pickle will be taking over the kitchen in the Brewery Tap, located on New Station Street.

Originally as a one-off pop up in South London, Slap & Pickle currently serves its speciality in Leeds, Sheffield, Manchester and Hebden Bridge.

It operates in Brooklyn, located in Call Lane, The Wardrobe, in St Peter's Square, and Venue, in Horsforth.

And now it is bringing its smash burgers made from 40-day, dry-aged Swaledale beef, a large vegan and vegetarian menu and loaded fries to the Brewery Tap.

Slap & Pickle is taking over the kitchen at Leeds city centre pub the Brewery Tap from Big Buns. Photo: Gary Longbottom

The pub, which is just a stone's throw away from Leeds Station, was home to Big Buns, another smashed burgers and loaded fries eatery opened by the team behind Falafel Guys.

Big Buns continue to operate in Northern Market, located in Great George Street, and at SALT in Oakwood.

To celebrate the new opening, which will be taking place on January 26, Slap & Pickle will be giving away limited-edition Oklahoma smash burgers to its first 150 customers on the day.