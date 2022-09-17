New York-inspired bar Brooklyn on Call Lane has announced The Badboy Bagel Co will be serving a menu of mouth-watering food from the venue, launching September 21.

Boasting the ‘baddest bagels around’, The Badboy Bagel Co’s best-selling picks include The Juicy Hog, which comes with cheese and is loaded with BBQ pulled pork, maple smoked bacon, crispy onions, Bad Boy sauce and BBQ sauce.

There is also the new Sweet But Pyscho bagel, made up of a buttermilk fried chicken breast dipped in hot honey sauce, served with slaw and pickles.

The Badboy Bagel Co has announced a new menu with a bar on Call Lane.

Max Barnett, company director at The Badboy Bagel Co, said: “We are thrilled to be coming to Brooklyn! We can’t wait to bring our flavoursome creations to the people of Call Lane.”

To accompany these additions to the menu, Brooklyn will be serving up its signature cocktails, with classics including gin-lovers’ favourite 99 Problems, mojitos, and rum-infused Bacardi G.

Badboy Bagel Co will also be giving away free burgers to the first 50 people through the doors from 5pm on September 30.

The team at Brooklyn commented: “We haven’t found anywhere that matches The Badboy Bagel Co’s incredible bagels and we very excited to be partnering with them. Don’t forget to visit us on September 30 after 5pm for the chance to enjoy a free burger!”