A new bar with live music and entertainment has opened in a Leeds town.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Live music bar Venue opened on Town Street in Horsforth on November 16, 2024 by Horsforth Brewery and the team behind Horsforth favourites The Tavern and Eden Bar & Kitchen.

Mark Costello, founder of Horsforth Brewery, said the space is dedicated to showcasing local music and comedic talent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He said: “Horsforth has a lot of live music acts based here. We all live in Horsforth and there’s been a demand for somewhere that is dedicates to showing live music and this has been born out of that.”

Venue, on Town Street in Horsforth, is a live music bar opened by Horsforth Brewery and The Tavern. Photo: Simon Hulme

Venue hosts live music every Friday and Saturday and Mark said the support Venue has received from Horsforth residents has been “great”.

He added: “People have really enjoyed the range of music acts; we have some tribute acts and some original artists as well. The mix has been really well-received and there’s something for everybody.

"And we definitely want to see the music side grow. We want to be known locally and we want people to come from outside Horsforth because they know they’re going to get really good quality music.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Venue also boasts an extensive drinks menu to ensure there is something for everyone too. There is a varied selection of Horsforth Brewery beers as well as other local brewers including DMC Brewery, North Brewing Co, Kirkstall Brewery and Northern Monk.

Inside Venue, on Town Street in Horsforth, Leeds. Photo: Simon Hulme

Popular eatery Slap & Pickle have taken residence in Venue offering juicy burgers, chicken wings and loaded fries. A festive burger menu is also available at present, as well as many options for vegan and vegetarian diets.

Horsforth Brewery and The Tavern also opened The Bull on Town Street last month. Formerly known as The Black Bull, the pub offers a variety of sports, craft beer and great service.