First look inside new Leeds live music bar opened by Horsforth Brewery with food from Slap & Pickle

A new bar with live music and entertainment has opened in a Leeds town.
Geha Pandey
By Geha Pandey
Published 1st Dec 2023, 16:30 GMT
Live music bar Venue opened on Town Street in Horsforth on November 16, 2024 by Horsforth Brewery and the team behind Horsforth favourites The Tavern and Eden Bar & Kitchen.

Mark Costello, founder of Horsforth Brewery, said the space is dedicated to showcasing local music and comedic talent.

He said: “Horsforth has a lot of live music acts based here. We all live in Horsforth and there’s been a demand for somewhere that is dedicates to showing live music and this has been born out of that.”

Venue, on Town Street in Horsforth, is a live music bar opened by Horsforth Brewery and The Tavern. Photo: Simon HulmeVenue, on Town Street in Horsforth, is a live music bar opened by Horsforth Brewery and The Tavern. Photo: Simon Hulme
Venue, on Town Street in Horsforth, is a live music bar opened by Horsforth Brewery and The Tavern. Photo: Simon Hulme

Venue hosts live music every Friday and Saturday and Mark said the support Venue has received from Horsforth residents has been “great”.

He added: “People have really enjoyed the range of music acts; we have some tribute acts and some original artists as well. The mix has been really well-received and there’s something for everybody.

"And we definitely want to see the music side grow. We want to be known locally and we want people to come from outside Horsforth because they know they’re going to get really good quality music.

Venue also boasts an extensive drinks menu to ensure there is something for everyone too. There is a varied selection of Horsforth Brewery beers as well as other local brewers including DMC Brewery, North Brewing Co, Kirkstall Brewery and Northern Monk.

Inside Venue, on Town Street in Horsforth, Leeds. Photo: Simon HulmeInside Venue, on Town Street in Horsforth, Leeds. Photo: Simon Hulme
Inside Venue, on Town Street in Horsforth, Leeds. Photo: Simon Hulme

Popular eatery Slap & Pickle have taken residence in Venue offering juicy burgers, chicken wings and loaded fries. A festive burger menu is also available at present, as well as many options for vegan and vegetarian diets.

Horsforth Brewery and The Tavern also opened The Bull on Town Street last month. Formerly known as The Black Bull, the pub offers a variety of sports, craft beer and great service.

Speaking on the new openings, Mark told the Yorkshire Evening Post: “It’s been really good, really exhausting, stressful. The last few years have been really tough, but hopefully soon it’s going to start paying off.”

Venue and The Bull are open Monday-Friday from noon. Find out more information via Horsforth Brewery’s social media channels.

