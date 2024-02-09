1 . Rudy's Pizza Napoletana

Rudy's Pizza Napoletana, located in Headingley, is top-rated restaurant serving pizza in Leeds. It has a rating of 5.0 stars from 650 reviews on TripAdvisor. A customer at Rudy's said: "Gorgeous atmosphere, staff super friendly, pizza is always stunning!!! Sinead was very helpful and made sure we had everything we needed." Photo: National World