Here are the remaining 11 pizza restaurants that made the cut and what customers have to say.
1. Rudy's Pizza Napoletana
Rudy's Pizza Napoletana, located in Headingley, is top-rated restaurant serving pizza in Leeds. It has a rating of 5.0 stars from 650 reviews on TripAdvisor. A customer at Rudy's said: "Gorgeous atmosphere, staff super friendly, pizza is always stunning!!! Sinead was very helpful and made sure we had everything we needed." Photo: National World
2. Pizza Punks
Pizza Punks, located in Bond Street, has a rating of 5.0 stars from 1,096 TripAdvisor reviews. A customer at Pizza Punks said: "We celebrated our friend's birthday dinner. Food and drinks were great. We all enjoyed our pizzas. Our waitress Katie was fab, great service!"
3. Wood Fire Dine
Wood Fire Dine, located in Rothwell, has a rating of 5.0 stars from 240 TripAdvisor reviews. A customer at Wood Fire Dine said: "As ever a perfect pizza! As Mark the owner/chef says good dough, good pizza….bad dough, bad pizza. The dough was perfect!" Photo: Simon Hulme
4. The Station House Cafe & Bistro
The Station House Cafe and Bistro, located in Garforth, has a rating of 5.0 stars from 288 TripAdvisor reviews. A customer at The Station House said: "Really enjoyable. Fantastic food. Excellent pizzas. The king prawn linguine is superb with lots of prawns. Really lovely setting. Unique with a welcoming atmosphere. We will definitely return." Photo: Steve Riding
5. Culto
Culto, located in Meanwood, has a rating of 4.5 stars from 566 TripAdvisor reviews. A customer at Culto said: "Excellent service, great food, great atmosphere. Lovely gluten free options available (both pizza and pasta)." Photo: Bruce Rollinson
6. Trattoria Il Forno
Trattoria Il Forno, located in Horsforth, has a rating of 4.5 stars from 1,248 TripAdvisor reviews. A customer at Il Forno said: "Excellent food at a reasonable price with very helpful and friendly service. This is our favourite local restaurant. We especially recommend the pizzas." Photo: Geha Pandey