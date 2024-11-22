Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Grab your scarf, put on your gloves - it’s time for hearty Yorkshire pudding wraps, mulled wine and ice skating.

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Leeds city centre today as one of the most anticipated calendar events - the Christmas Market - is back.

The new market - which comes after its ‘highly triumphant' debut last year after a four-year hiatus - features 70 traditional stalls from local, national and international traders across just three locations in the city centre.

Expectations were higher than ever last year and despite thinking many stalls were overpriced, I visited the market on a number of occasions.

It helped break down the market - I could explore Millennium Square one day and then stalls near Kirkgate Market the next.

Part of me was glad to hear it was centralised this year.

The decision to confine the market to Millennium Square, City Square and Bond Court hopes to make the market much easier to locate and navigate, a spokesperson from organisers Market Place said.

I headed down at its launch today (November 22) to see if I felt the same way. Upon arriving at City Square this afternoon, I noticed some familiar faces from last year, which was heartwarming to see.

Some stalls shared the huge success they had last year and the warmth the people of Leeds showed with them.

But there’s plenty of new additions too, despite the reduced number of stalls, and each offers something entirely unique.

An outdoor bar is conveniently located near Restaurant, Bar & Grill, with plenty of different mulled wines, beers and cocktails on offer.

This year, there’s a covered area for colder and wetter days, which is a much-needed improvement.

The variety of food on offer this year is extensive - and it makes me excited for my next visit. From Indian curries to Caribbean plates, the options are endless.

There’s also stalls for bubble tea, sweet treats from the Savvy Baker as well as churros. A selection of handcrafted knitwear, one-of-a-kind jewellery and beautifully designed prints, are also available, making choosing Christmas gifts easy.

After picking up a quick hot chocolate, I continued to weave my way through the stalls, which had already drawn huge crowds, and headed up to Millennium Square where the festivities continue.

I stopped off on the Headrow to take a look inside Thors, which has made its return with a warm escape from the cold outside with fireplaces, mulled wine and cider.

At Millennium Square, there’s more Christmas stalls and funfair rides. Ice Cube has also returned with its popular ice-skating rink, something I am yet to try.

I’m excited to be back with friends, perhaps later in the evening to enjoy the dazzling lights and to try some of the food on offer.

The Leeds Christmas Market will be in the city from November 22 until December 22, while Ice Cube will remain open until New Year’s Eve.