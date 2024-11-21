Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Here’s everything you need to know about Leeds’ Christmas Market as it returns tomorrow (November 22).

Taking place in City Square, this year’s market will host over 60 traditional chalets in its festive village, offering a variety of quality Christmas cuisine alongside a carefully curated mix of handcrafted goods and bespoke artisan products.

There will be lots of local produce and merchandise from traders based in Leeds and the wider Yorkshire area, with the remaining traders representing countries from around the world such as France, Spain, Italy and Ecuador.

Expect a mouthwatering array of foodie favourites, including authentic Greek gyros, fluffy Dutch pancakes, savoury German bratwurst sausages, and delicious Italian macarons.

Local traders will be serving up hearty Yorkshire pudding wraps and smoked Yorkshire brisket, giving visitors a true taste of the region.

Explore a curated selection of unique Christmas gifts—from handcrafted knitwear and one-of-a-kind jewellery to beautifully designed prints. With so many special finds, it’s the perfect place to check off items on your Christmas shopping list while discovering something memorable for everyone.

Visitors can take a break from shopping at the market's very own Tens Bar and The Ranch Bar. Set against a festive backdrop, these cosy spots offer a chance to relax with a selection of mulled wine, spiced ciders, and festive cocktails - perfect for unwinding or watching the lively crowds in a festive setting.

Plenty of activities are taking place in Millennium Square this year, too; Ice Cube will be returning with its popular ice-skating rink, Christmas stalls and funfair rides.

Meanwhile, the Little Bird Artisan Market in Bond Court will be celebrating independent producers and makers every Saturday and Sunday during this period.

Allan Hartwell, managing director of Market Place, organisers of the event, said: “We’re thrilled to be back in Leeds with a new and improved layout for the Christmas Market. This year we are centralising the market, creating a festive village which can be easily located and navigated, ensuring a more atmospheric and enjoyable Christmas experience.

“We’ve brought together an incredible mix of traditional favourites and new additions, from international handcrafted gifts to unique local delicacies. It’s a celebration of the season and of Leeds itself, offering something special for everyone who visits. We look forward to creating a magical experience for families, friends, and all who join us.”

Coun Jonathan Pryor, Leeds City Council's deputy leader and executive member for economy, culture and education, said: “We’re very much looking forward to kicking off this festive season and seeing the Christmas Market back in the city.

“The market was hugely popular last year and it will be great to see everyone coming together to enjoy the festive season again, which is always a very special time in Leeds.”

Leeds Christmas Market launches on November 22 from 10am and closes on December 22 at 6pm. Opening hours are currently listed as:

22nd November - 11th December

Mon - Wed: 10am-7pm

Thurs - Sat: 10am-9pm

Sun: 10am - 6pm

12th December - 22nd December

Mon - Wed: 10am-10pm

Thurs - Sat: 10am-10pm

Sun 15th Dec : 10am-9pm

Sun 22nd Dec : 10am-9pm

Find out more information via the Visit Leeds and Leeds City Council social media channels.