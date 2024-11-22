Here are seven dazzling pictures at the beauty spot - and what you can expect at your visit.
1. Northern Lights
Following sellout success in Newcastle last year, Northern Lights has launched in Leeds taking over the beautiful grounds of Temple Newsam. | Jonathan Gawthorpe Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe
2. Northern Lights
The event, which features illuminated installations and a bespoke Christmas food village, will be taking place from November 21 to December 31. | Jonathan Gawthorpe Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe
3. Northern Lights
Over one mile long, the Northern Lights Leeds trail includes 14 distinct illuminated zones featuring interactive elements and soundtracks that all combine to create an otherworldly sensory experience and capture the magic of the festive season. | Jonathan Gawthorpe Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe
4. Northern Lights
Attendees can expect to see ‘Aurora Rising’ which features hundreds of floating orbs synchronised to music. | Jonathan Gawthorpe Photo: Northern Lights
5. Northern Lights
Organisers From The Fields and Northern Lights Leeds are proud to be partnering with Leeds Women’s Aid and Leeds Hospitals Charity this year. | Jonathan Gawthorpe Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe
6. Northern Lights
A true family affair, visitors can expect fresh food from the likes of award-winning Greek street food specialists Acropolis, artisan hot dog connoisseurs Diamond Dogs and exciting new mac and cheese makers MacTruck. | Jonathan Gawthorpe Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe
