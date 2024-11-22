Northern Lights has taken over the grounds of Grade I listed gardens of beloved landmark Temple Newsam House, welcoming its first visitors yesterday (November 21).

The event features illuminated installations and a bespoke Christmas food village and has already sold more than 50,000 tickets as the people of Leeds look forward to festive period.

Here are seven dazzling pictures at the beauty spot - and what you can expect at your visit.

Northern Lights Following sellout success in Newcastle last year, Northern Lights has launched in Leeds taking over the beautiful grounds of Temple Newsam.

Northern Lights The event, which features illuminated installations and a bespoke Christmas food village, will be taking place from November 21 to December 31.

Northern Lights Over one mile long, the Northern Lights Leeds trail includes 14 distinct illuminated zones featuring interactive elements and soundtracks that all combine to create an otherworldly sensory experience and capture the magic of the festive season.

Northern Lights Attendees can expect to see 'Aurora Rising' which features hundreds of floating orbs synchronised to music.

Northern Lights Organisers From The Fields and Northern Lights Leeds are proud to be partnering with Leeds Women's Aid and Leeds Hospitals Charity this year.

Northern Lights A true family affair, visitors can expect fresh food from the likes of award-winning Greek street food specialists Acropolis, artisan hot dog connoisseurs Diamond Dogs and exciting new mac and cheese makers MacTruck.