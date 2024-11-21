Bengal Brasserie Leeds: Top Indian restaurant chain confirms opening date of new restaurant in Moortown
Bengal Brasserie will be opening in Stainbeck Road, Moortown, on Monday December 9, taking over former cafe Theresa's Patisserie.
The family-run restaurant chain has been Leeds' favourite since the 1990s as its opened sites in the Merrion Centre, Burley and Roundhay.
With building work now complete, Jahead Ahmed, who is set to co-run the site, is excited to welcome customers into the new venue.
Speaking to the Yorkshire Evening Post earlier this year, Jahead said: “I’m really excited. It’s a journey me and my business partner Bhavik can’t wait to start together.
“It’s a lovely up and coming area so it felt like the perfect place to bring the franchise. And since we’ve put the sign up everyone’s been saying how excited they are for us to open.”
Customers can expect the same top-quality dishes from across India and Bangladesh, a vibrant cocktail menu as well as a Sunday buffet menu set to be introduced in the new year.
Bengal Brasserie was founded by Jahead’s dad Mohan Miah, who helped open the first restaurant in York in 1992 before bringing the chain to Leeds.
Over the years, it has won a number of accolades including Best Restaurant at the Curry Life Awards and established itself as a top curry house in the region.
