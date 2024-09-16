Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds city centre is set to host the return of the hugely popular festival market again this Christmas, after a “triumphant” debut year.

The Leeds Christmas Market will officially be back this winter, bringing around 70 traditional stalls from local, national and international traders to two locations in the city centre.

Having listened to detailed feedback from visitors and traders last year, it will primarily be located on City Square and Millennium Square this year.

Starting at the end of November, the market will feature a host of pop-up musical performances and a wide selection of festive drinks and food, outdoor bars at the main locations and at Victoria Gardens, and a variety of stalls selling unique gifts, crafts and treats from around the world.

Little Bird will be hosting its artisan market on Bond Court, off Park Row, celebrating independent producers and makers every Saturday and Sunday while the Christmas market is taking place.

Operated by Market Place, this year’s Christmas market will also run alongside the popular Ice Cube at Christmas ice skating rink on Millennium Square and Victoria Gardens.

Market manager Nirmal Bassi said: “After carefully considering feedback from both visitors and traders, we’ve made exciting improvements to the market layout. We’re delighted to be back, bringing the festive sights, sounds, and aromas of Christmas to the city.”

The Christmas market will return to Leeds on November 22. | Steve Riding

Councillor Jonathan Pryor, Leeds City Council’s deputy leader and executive member for economy, transport and sustainable development, added: “We’re thrilled to be welcoming the Christmas market back to Leeds after such an exciting and successful debut year last year.

“The festive season is always a very special time in Leeds, and it’s great to see thousands of people coming together to experience Christmas at the heart of the city and to making such great use of the newly redeveloped City Square space.”

The Leeds Christmas Market will be in the city from November 22 until December 22, while Ice Cube will remain open until New Year’s Eve.