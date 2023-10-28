Autumn has well and truly arrived in Leeds and I threw on my big coat and scarf as I hurried out for a post-work tipple.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

As it turned out, I didn’t need either - despite an outdoor terrace being my venue of choice for the evening. Wellington Street bar Green Room has been transformed into a cosy winter garden, complete with snug blankets, heat lamps and full cover.

The terrace was surprisingly warm and it’s a stunning space. Although it’s not my first Green Room rodeo, the architectural details (LED lights under the stairs, a gorgeous mix of exposed brickwork, wood and greenery) never fail to take my breath away. There’s plenty of seating indoors, too, as well as new sofas and a roaring fire pit at the front of the venue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Our reviewer tried the outdoor winter terrace at Wellington Street bar Green Room (Photo by Green Room)

Winter specials include boozy hot chocolate, mulled wine and cider as well as Green Room cocktail creations. We both opted for the Bakewell Mai Tai to start, made with white rum, Amaretto, almond syrup, lemon juice and cherry liqueur. It was deliciously sweet and warming and topped with two glacé cherries, just like a mini Bakewell tart.

For our second round I couldn’t resist an early mulled wine, which was beautifully spiced with orange, cinnamon, star anise and cloves, while my friend went for a Disaronno and coke. Although it was pleasantly busy, two bars were open and staff were friendly and swift.

Cocktails are priced at £10.95 but two-for-one on Sunday-Wednesday which was a steal, while the winter tipples cost £6.50 and a pint will set you back around £6-£6.50, or two pints for £10.95 on Sunday-Wednesday. And knowing you’re supporting an independent business and local suppliers makes it feel worth every penny.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In less than 18 months Green Room has become one of the most-talked-about, and, I expect, most-visited, bars in Leeds, becoming fierce competition to some of its long-standing city centre neighbours.

Mulled wine from the winter specials menu (Photo by National World)

Yes, the venue is stunning, but I expect its success is down to the fact that it’s Leeds through and through.

Factfile

Address: 36 Wellington Street, Leeds, LS1 2DE

Opening hours: Sun-Weds, 10am-12am; Thurs, 10am-1am; Fri, 10am-2am; Sat, 10am-3am.

Scores

Drinks: 9/10

Atmosphere: 10/10

Value: 8/10