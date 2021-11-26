Ice Cube 2021: Leeds's coolest attraction opens for skating fun

Four-year-old Lexi Loftus takes to the ice at the Ice Cube in Millennium Square. PIC: Jonathan Gawthorpe

For the very first time, the hugely popular Ice Cube is on Millennium Square in the lead up to Christmas along with a programme of seasonal family fun and a brand new giant inflatable pop-up bar.

The specially-created 400 square metre outdoor real ice rink is open for skating every day from 12pm until 9pm, Monday to Friday, 11am until 9pm on Saturday and school holidays and 11am until 7pm on Sundays.

Maresa Lidhar and her son Kiaan enjoy the Ice Cube in Millennium Square. PIC: Jonathan Gawthorpe

The popular ‘penguin club’ will also be available at 10am every Saturday and Sunday mornings, giving young children the chance to take their first steps on to the ice in a fun and safe environment with the assistance of the penguin skating aids.

A limited number of one-to-one skating lessons for beginners with a qualified coach will also be available every weekend morning and a dedicated accessible session will once again take place every Thursday morning at 10am for wheelchair users and other disabled persons.

Alongside the skating rink, the new Spirt of Christmas Igloo Bar will see a spectacular inflatable igloo structure on the square boasting a winter garden-themed interior décor, staff in ice-themed costumes, live music and entertainment, and a large festive drinks menu.

Working in partnership with Leeds based company Igloo Disco, this new offering will be open every day 12pm-9.30pm and free to enter subject to capacity on a first-come first-served basis. A limited number of tables will also be available to book in advance by emailing: [email protected] .

James Mallinder, artist, founder and managing director of Igloo Disco said: “After working with many blue-chip companies and providing inflatable structures all over the UK, I am so excited to be able to create something beautiful for my much-loved home city of Leeds.

“Our new bar installation is fully immersive, totally bespoke and I hope it gives everyone who visits a whole load of festive Joy, especially after last year’s lockdown Christmas.”

Keeping with the traditional Christmas theme, a selection of local and international street food and drink will be available from Alpine inspired chalet style huts including authentic German bratwurst sausages, glühwein and bier, Yorkshire pudding wraps, Canadian style poutine, pizza & garlic bread, churros, waffles, coffee and hot chocolate. Outdoor covered seating and tables will also be provided for people to take a break from shopping to rest and refuel.

Thrill-seekers can climb aboard the 30m high Star Flyer and there is plenty of family-friendly fun with the giant festive helter-skelter, North Pole Funhouse and a selection of Children’s’ festive themed rides and games.

As part of the wider city offer, the 110ft Leeds Wheel of Light and Golden Gallopers traditional carousel ride will also be located just a short walk away from Millennium Square on Victoria Gardens and Cookridge Street respectively.

Roger Tuby of International Funfairs said: “After working in partnership with Leeds City Council for many years, we are really excited to be able to help bring back a bit of the traditional Christmas look and feel to Leeds. With a variety of alpine style cabins serving tasty hot food and drink, a brand-new stall from Germany featuring a 35ft high Christmas tree on the roof, and a selection of themed attractions, rides and games, there really is something for all the family to enjoy this Christmas in Leeds.”

Councillor Jonathan Pryor, deputy leader of Leeds City Council and executive member economy, culture and education, sai to see the ice rink on Millennium Square over Christmas for the first time ever will mean 2021 will be the extra special festive season the city deserves after such an extraordinarily hard year.

“Christmas was so difficult for many of us last year, so our events team and our partners have really pulled out all the stops to make this year one to remember. I look forward to seeing everyone out there enjoying a wonderful Christmas and celebrating all that Leeds has to offer.”

Ice Rink admission tickets for all public ice-skating sessions are now on sale and priced at (including booking fees) £11 adults, £9.50 for Students and LEEDSCard holders and £8.50 for children under 13. Breeze Pass holders will also benefit from an exclusive 10 per cent discount off all admission prices.

Tickets are available to purchase in advance either online at www.millsqleeds.com/christmas or by telephone on (0113) 376 0318. On the day tickets (subject to availability) will also be available in person from the event ticket office located at the Carriageworks Theatre directly overlooking the venue.

For further event details and ice rink booking information including skating session times please visit: millsqleeds.com/icecube .

