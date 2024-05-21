Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Leeds city centre is set to host a brand-new programme this summer featuring a popular outdoor bar.

City Square, which has been transformed into a car-free space over the last few years, will see a new Thor’s Tipi bar, a monthly market, a big screen and much more this summer, Leeds City Council revealed today (May 21).

Starting June, the popular pop-up bar will open on the square, providing a selection of cocktails and street food as well as outdoor games, easels, ice cream and soft drinks for children.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thor's Tipi is set to open its first ever summer residency in Leeds in June. Pic: Leeds City Council

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The bar will also host local bands and artists performing live music each week, along with a new big screen, part-funded by the UK Shared Prosperity Fund, which will be showing some of the summer’s greatest sporting events such as the Olympics, Wimbledon and Tour de France.

Amanda Monaghan, director at Thor’s, said: “We’re so excited to have our first ever Thor’s Summer residency in Leeds. We’ll be hosting brilliant summer parties, showcasing the best of sport on the big screen and entertaining families - all within our tipi wonderland on City Square. It’s going to be a glorious summer in Leeds!”

City Square will also host a new monthly artisan village from Little Bird Made starting in July, which will be complementing the recently announced new market on Briggate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jackie Crozier, managing director of Little Bird Made, said: "Having previously lived in Leeds for 10 years and having organised a number of events in the city, it feels like coming home.

“Bringing people together by creating a fun space where they can hang out, eat and shop has been our mission ever since I founded the company in 2018 and what better place to do it than City Square."

The new summer events marks the conclusion of the City Square improvement works, which has seen the square transformed into a traffic free gateway to the city right next to Leeds Station.

Councillor Helen Hayden, Leeds City Council's executive member for infrastructure and sustainable development, said: “When we set out on the journey to transform City Square, the long term vision was to create a modern, welcoming, pedestrian friendly gateway to the city where people could come together and enjoy the best of Leeds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We also wanted City Square to be a symbolic and stand-out example of our ambition to transform the city’s transport network, reduce congestion and improve air quality.

“This summer, we will see all that work come to fruition, when the square welcomes a programme of events for all ages and we take another huge step toward a cleaner, greener and more sustainable city centre.”