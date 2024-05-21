Thor's Tipi Leeds: Popular pop-up bar set to open first summer residency on City Square with stacked programme
City Square, which has been transformed into a car-free space over the last few years, will see a new Thor’s Tipi bar, a monthly market, a big screen and much more this summer, Leeds City Council revealed today (May 21).
Starting June, the popular pop-up bar will open on the square, providing a selection of cocktails and street food as well as outdoor games, easels, ice cream and soft drinks for children.
The bar will also host local bands and artists performing live music each week, along with a new big screen, part-funded by the UK Shared Prosperity Fund, which will be showing some of the summer’s greatest sporting events such as the Olympics, Wimbledon and Tour de France.
Amanda Monaghan, director at Thor’s, said: “We’re so excited to have our first ever Thor’s Summer residency in Leeds. We’ll be hosting brilliant summer parties, showcasing the best of sport on the big screen and entertaining families - all within our tipi wonderland on City Square. It’s going to be a glorious summer in Leeds!”
City Square will also host a new monthly artisan village from Little Bird Made starting in July, which will be complementing the recently announced new market on Briggate.
Jackie Crozier, managing director of Little Bird Made, said: "Having previously lived in Leeds for 10 years and having organised a number of events in the city, it feels like coming home.
“Bringing people together by creating a fun space where they can hang out, eat and shop has been our mission ever since I founded the company in 2018 and what better place to do it than City Square."
The new summer events marks the conclusion of the City Square improvement works, which has seen the square transformed into a traffic free gateway to the city right next to Leeds Station.
Councillor Helen Hayden, Leeds City Council's executive member for infrastructure and sustainable development, said: “When we set out on the journey to transform City Square, the long term vision was to create a modern, welcoming, pedestrian friendly gateway to the city where people could come together and enjoy the best of Leeds.
“We also wanted City Square to be a symbolic and stand-out example of our ambition to transform the city’s transport network, reduce congestion and improve air quality.
“This summer, we will see all that work come to fruition, when the square welcomes a programme of events for all ages and we take another huge step toward a cleaner, greener and more sustainable city centre.”
Thor’s Tipi will be on City Square in Leeds city centre from June 14 until September 8, 2024.
