Published 21st Nov 2024
A much-loved restaurant in Leeds has opened a second site.

Following the success of its Horsforth site, La Fonda has taken a spot in the newly refurbished units of the 1904 Hall in Kirkgate Market.

As Leeds’ newest Spanish restaurant in the city centre, customers can expect a range of dishes including paella, arancini and stews served tapas-style.

Its opening was announced on Leeds Kirkgate Market’s official social media channels.

La Fonda has opened in Kirkgate Market. Pictured is its Horsforth site.La Fonda has opened in Kirkgate Market. Pictured is its Horsforth site.
La Fonda has opened in Kirkgate Market. Pictured is its Horsforth site. | La Fonda Spanish Tapas Restaurant & Bar

The Facebook post said: “Introducing La Fonda.

“Pleased to welcome La Fonda to Leeds Markets, they'll be serving up genuine Spanish tapas from one of our newly refurbished units in the 1904 Hall.

“Come and give them a try.”

La Fonda in New Road Side also operates an all-you-can-eat buffet. Since opening many years ago, the restaurant and bar has become a firm favourite in Horsforth and is one of the best rated Spanish restaurants in the city.

It is one of the latest additions to the Kirkgate Market. In recent weeks, many businesses have moved into the 1904 Hall including a new bakery and a Colombian cafe.

Find out more information about Leeds Kirkgate Market via the official website and social media channels.

