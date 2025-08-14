Wakefield Trinity news: season-ending injury blow as ex-Leeds Rhinos & Warrington Wolves men set for debut

Former Leeds Rhinos academy flier Neil Tchamambe is poised to make his debut for Wakefield Trinity on Sunday.

Sign up for all of the latest Leeds Rhinos news, features and exclusive interviews. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fellow rookie Noah High is also in line for a first senior appearance when Trinity visit Betfred Super League’s bottom club Salford Red Devils on Sunday. Forward Ky Rodwell and half-back Oliver Russell will both return following injury, but Trinity have suffered a major blow with in-form ex-Leeds centre Corey Hall being ruled out for the rest of this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

High, a prop or back-rower, signed for Wakefield six months ago from Warrington Wolves. Speaking at his weekly preview press conference today, Powell said both will be in the 17 against Salford.

Wakefield Trinity's Corey Hall has suffered a serious foot injury and won't play again this year. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.

“Noah has been out at Batley and doing pretty well and he will get an opportunity this week,” Powell confirmed. “Neil will play. He has been doing well at Goole and it's a good opportunity for him as well. He will be in there for Lachlan [Walmsley].

“Lachlan has been pretty tough for us all year and deserves a little bit of a breather. Most of the guys I am going to leave out want to play - they are moaning at me at the moment. We are not taking any game for granted, but I think it’s important we manage our resources.”

Meanwhile, Powell revealed Hall has undergone surgery after being hurt during last Friday’s loss to St Helens and won’t play again this year. “He has had an operation on his foot,” the coach confirmed. “He has got a bone injury that’s not great. It's a 12-week injury, which is tough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ky Rodwell will return from injury for Wakefield Trinity against Salford Red Devils this weekend. Picture by Olly Hassell/SWpix.com.

“He has had a really high-quality season. He has grown a lot over the year and really improved some of his ability with the ball. Defensively he has generally been really strong, he is a dangerous ball-carrier in back-field and good attacking positions as well. He can be really pleased with where he has got to, but obviously will be disappointed he can’t play the remainder of the year.”

Cam Scott will take over at centre and Powell added: “We’ve got Ky Rodwell and Olly Russell coming back. Ky has been injured for a fair while and Olly Russell had a bit of a hand injury, then went out to Salford on loan and played a couple of games. There’s a couple of changes in there, but we will still be pretty strong.”

Powell, who will name an initial squad tomorrow, said outside-back Matty Russell - who had a brief spell with Leeds on loan from Warrington last year - could come into contention for next week’s visit to Wigan Warriors, but will leave Trinity at the end of this season.

“He is not getting an offer from us,” Powell said. “He has known that for a while. He is looking around and weighing up a few things, on and off the field.”

England winger Tom Johnstone is now back in light training after a groin infection and is expected back on the field “in the next week or two”, Powell said.