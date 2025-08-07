Wakefield Trinity news: star man won't be rushed back but confidence high for St Helens clash

Wakefield Trinity’s England Ashes hopeful Tom Johnstone is back in training, but it could be a few weeks before he returns to action.

The winger has spent a month on the casualty list and is not in Trinity’s squad for tomorrow’s (Friday) huge home clash with St Helens. Assistant-coach Michael Shenton revealed he is making progress in his recovery from a groin injury, but won’t be hurried back.

“He has just started running again, but it will just be a slow build up with Tom,” Shenton said at Trinity’s weekly preview press conference today. “We are not going to rush him back, he has had no load at all for the last month since he has been out. We have cover for Tom and it’s important he is fully comfortable and ready to play.”

Knee injury victim Ky Rodwell also remains on the sidelines, but the prop - who hasn’t played since April - could come into contention for next week’s scheduled game at Salford Red Devils. Shenton said: “Ky is doing really well. He has come through his rehab and jumped in the team session today, so comes into selection next week - hopefully.”

Another pack man, Caleb Hamlin-Uele, missed the win over Leeds Rhinos two weeks ago because of a calf muscle injury and Shenton revealed he is unlikely to play this month. “I think he’s progressing nicely, but it’s going to be a couple of months from the time he did it,” Shenton said. “It’s a blow to us, but it’s someone else’s opportunity.”

Liam Hood and Mathieu Cozza are set to return against Saints and another forward, Isaiah Vagana, is available after suspension. Shenton said: “It’s the first time for a while here’s quite a few to select from. Having selection headaches is what you want - we haven’t had many of those.”

Trinity began Betfred Super League round 21 in sixth spot, two places and four points behind Saints. They have lost to Saints twice this season, but Shenton insisted: “I think we are in a bit of a different place now. They’ve taught us a couple of lessons in those games, which we have learned from. I think it has made us what we are at the moment.

“It is a big challenge, you know they are always going to turn up and play - there’s no off day from them so we have got to be on it. The last two times we haven’t quite done what we wanted to do. It is a great test and marker for us to see where we are at. They will come and challenge us and if you are going to beat St Helens, you have to play well.”

Wakefield Trinity: from Jowitt, Walmsley, Scott, Hall, Trueman, O Russell, McMeeken, Hood, Nikotemo, Griffin, Pitts, Atoni, Storton, Vagana, Pratt, Lino, Rourke, Smith, Myers, Faatili.

St Helens: Feldt, Percival, Sailor, Lomax, Walmsley, Clark, Lees, Sironen, Batchelor, Knowles, Mbye, Bell, Whitley, Paasi, Wingfield, Burns, Delaney, Robertson, Whitby, Dagnall, Davies.

Referee: Liam Moore (Wigan). Kick-off: Friday, 8pm.