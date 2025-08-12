Wakefield Trinity news: exit confirmed as ex-Castleford Tigers, Hull FC man signs for Super League hopefuls

Veteran forward Josh Griffin will leave Wakefield Trinity at the end of this season to join Super League hopefuls York Knights.

The move reunites the 35-year-old back-rower with Knights coach Mark Applegarth who signed him for Trinity from Hull FC in 2023. York are in contention to join an expanded 14-team Betfred Super League next year and Griffin insisted: “It’s a club I hold in high regard, with an ambitious owner, great facilities, loyal fans and in a great city.”

Knights’ win at Hunslet last Sunday was their 15th successive victory in all competitions and Griffin, who has also played at Castleford Tigers and Salford Red Devils, added: “It’s an exciting time to be joining the club as they are top of the Championship table, winners of the 1895 Cup and one of the front runners to be promoted to Super League. I’m looking forward to being reunited with Mash [Applegarth].

Josh Griffin scores for Wakefield Trinity in their win at Huddersfield Giants on July 18. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.

“I have known him a long time, even playing together many years ago. I’m hoping to add to the current squad, both on and off the field, with my experience and knowledge and really playing my part on this next chapter in both my career and the Knights’ journey.”

Reflecting on the signing, Applegarth said: “I’m really happy. He brings with him a wealth of experience. He’s an absolutely great professional. I remember when we were bringing him in at Wakefield, we knew he was going to help raise the standard and I think he’ll do exactly the same at York.

“He’s obviously at the back end of his career and wanting to move forward with a fledgling S and C [strength and conditioning] career as well, so hopefully we’ll give him some opportunities there. But if we just focus on the rugby league, we’re getting pound for pound an excellent Super League-quality player and I’m looking forward to linking up with Josh again.”

In July Knights announced the signing of Warrington Wolves prop Paul Vaughan for next year and ex-St Helens and Castleford half-back Danny Richardson last week joined them from Hull KR on a loan deal until the end of this year.