Leeds Rhinos have signed experienced winger Matty Russell on loan from top-flight rivals Warrington Wolves.

The 30-year-old Scotland international’s initial deal lasts until July 11, the day before Rhinos visit Warrington in Betfred Super League. He has not played for Warrington this season, but featured twice on loan with Hull FC before suffering a torn pectoral muscle in a game at Catalans Dragons on March 9.

Russell has an impressive strike rate of 151 tries in 212 career games. He could make his debut in Rhinos’ next game, away to St Helens a week on Friday and will be available for fixtures against Castleford Tigers, Hull FC, Leigh Leopards and London Broncos.

Now in his second spell with Warrington, having rejoined them ahead of last season, he made his first team debut for Wigan Warriors in 2011 and has also played with Gold Coast Titans, Toronto Wolfpack, Leigh and Toulouse Olympique.

Matty Russell has joined Leeds Rhinos on loan from Warrington Wolves. Picture by Leeds Rhinos.

“I am really pleased to be coming to the Rhinos and having the opportunity to get some game time,” Leeds’ new number 35 said. “I know Leeds have had some injuries to their wingers so my agent got in touch and suggested the move would be good for everyone and I am pleased that the move has come about. I am grateful to Warrington for giving me the chance to join the Rhinos on loan.”

Rhinos have been hit by a spate of fitness problems in the outside-backs, with wingers David Fusitu’a (knee) and Riley Lumb (hamstring) on the long-term casualty list, alongside centre Paul Momirovski (ankle). Another three-quarter, Harry Newman, has missed the last three games because of a back problem, but could return for the trip to St Helens.

Luis Roberts, who has played primarily on a wing this term, has been filling in at centre, with full-back Alfie Edgell playing outside him during last Saturday’s defeat at Catalans. Outlining Russell’s strengths, Rhinos coach Rohan Smith said: “Matty has a good work rate and always finds yardage when carrying the ball back for his team.

Matty Russell celebrates scoring on his loan debut for Hull FC against London Broncos in March.Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.

“It is a good opportunity for us to add an experienced player to our group. Going into the season, we always knew the depth within our squad came from our young players and it is important we give them the chance to build their experience. But with Riley Lumb sidelined for a number of weeks, bringing Matty in on loan means we can add experience while continuing to carefully develop our next generation of players.”