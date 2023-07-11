Leeds winger Neil Tchamambe ran in a hat-trick of tries, clubmate Jack Sinfield booted four goals plus a one-pointer and another Rhinos prospect, Jack Smith, also featured in a 33-20 victory over France at Saint-Gaudens.

Sinfield has played in Betfred Super League and Smith is a member of Rhinos’ full-time squad, but Tchamambe is still on academy terms.

Tony Smith, who coaches Rhinos’ under-18s and reserves, described the trio’s call-up as “great recognition for the club”.

Neil Tchamambe pictured playing for Rhinos academy agianst Bradford at Odsal last month. Picture by Craig Hawkhead/Leeds Rhinos.

He said: “To get three tries at that kind of level shows how [Tchamambe] is improving. He has been good all year.

“It is the next level. I know Jack [Sinfield] has played Super League, but it was about taking that next step and being in that elite environment regarding the England set up and their pathway and meeting different players.”

Smith added: “It is all part of their journey towards where they want to be.

Jack Smith in action for Rhinos academy. Picture by Craig Hawkhead/Leeds Rhinos.

“It can only be good for them, picking up new things from different players and coaches. We are proud at Leeds whenever we get any representatives. It doesn’t matter what level it is, it is an honour for any player to get that.”

Rhinos academy will be back in action at Headingley on Friday when they face Hull KR in a curtain-raiser to the Super League clash between the two clubs (5.30pm).

Leeds’ scholarship side take on Warrington Wolves at Stanningley on Thursday (7pm) and the wheelchair, women’s, physical disabilities and learning disabilities teams are also on duty this weekend.

The disability teams will be taking part in a festival at Hull, where the Wheelchair Challenge Cup semi-final tournament will be staged. Rhinos’ women visit York Valkyrie on Sunday (noon).