Former Leeds Rhinos centre Corey Hall is heading to Wakefield Trinity for the third time in his short career.

The 21-year-old is currently on loan at Castleford Tigers from Hull KR, but will rejoin Trinity next season on a three-year deal. He had a spell in Wakefield’s scholarship before signing for Wigan Warriors’ academy and then moving to Leeds, where he made his Betfred Super League debut four years ago.

He returned to Trinity ahead of the 2022 season and played 30 times until signing for Hull KR midway through last year, in a deal which saw Will Dagger go the other way. “I am buzzing to have signed back at Wakefield,” Hall told Trinity’s website.

Corey Hall in action for Castleford Tigers against St Helens two weeks ago. Picture by Ed Sykes/SWpix.com.

“It’s a club close to my and my family’s heart - it’s where I started. The exciting development of the club offers the perfect opportunity for me to work with the lads and staff on building something special.”

Wakefield coach Daryl Powell hailed Hall as “strong, athletic, skilful and a great defender”. He added: “Corey is a player whose career I have followed for a long time. He is an outstanding outside-back who has got so much growth in him and who will add to the outstanding young British backline we have put together for the club’s near future.”