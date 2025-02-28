A Wakefield Trinity winger who had previous spells with Leeds Rhinos academy and Hull KR has joined League One newcomers Goole Vikings on a season-long loan.

Sign up for all of the latest Leeds Rhinos news, features and exclusive interviews. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Twenty-year-old Neil Tchamambe signed for Trinity from Hull KR on a two-year contract a month ago, as part of a deal which saw centre Noah Booth move the other way. Tchamambe was an under-18s Grand Final winner with Rhinos in 2022 and played for England academy before switching to Hull KR ahead of last season.

He didn’t make a first team appearance for the Robins, but scored one try in two games on loan with Betfred Championship side Whitehaven. Tchamambe could make his debut agianst Barrow Raiders in the 1895 Cup on Sunday and Goole coach Scott Taylor hailed the Leeds Irish Clovers product as a “dynamic and powerful winger whose physical attributes will add a new dimension to our attack”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Neil Tchamambe seen at Hull KR's pre-season photocall. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

He said: “He is raw and still learning the game, but has uncapped potential, so we’re really excited to integrate him into our squad and believe he can make a significant impact this season. We’ll be working closely with Wakefield to monitor his development and give him some invaluable exposure to first team football.”