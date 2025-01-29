Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Wakefield Trinity have signed former Leeds Rhinos academy winger Neil Tchamambe on a season-long loan from Hull KR.

The 19-year-old has returned to West Yorkshire in a swap deal which saw centre Noah Booth move the other way to join last year’s Betfred Super League runners-up. Booth has signed a four-year contract with Hull KR, but will remain on loan at Championship side Hunslet RLFC for the 2025 season.

Tchamambe joined the Robins in September, 2023, on a two-year deal, after playing for Leeds’ academy and reserves and being capped by England at academy level. He didn’t feature with Hull KR’s first team last season, but made two appearances on loan for Whitehaven, scoring one try.

Neil Tchamambe in action for Leeds Rhinos academy against Bradford Bulls. Picture by Craig Hawkhead/Leeds Rhinos.

He said: “I’ve played against [Trinity] a number of times throughout my career and it is a wonderful club to be a part of. It feels like a new club with the new stand and faces around the place. Everyone has already been very welcoming. There are a number of familiar faces within the playing group that I’ve either played with at Hull KR or with Yorkshire and England. My goal is to play first team rugby this year, hopefully I’ll get that chance this season.”

Wakefield recruitment manager Ste Mills added: “Neil is a big, athletic outside-back who we have been monitoring for a while now. We feel this is a great time to bring him into the club while we see how he develops. He is one we see as having a bright future within the game and I for one am excited to see what sort of player he becomes.”

Booth’s departure will shock Trinity fans after he had been identified by the club as a star of the future, having scored three tries in eight games last season and also featured once on loan at Hunslet. He scored a spectacular long-range try for Trinity in their Boxing Day defeat at Leeds and crossed for Hunslet during last Saturday’s Challenge Cup second round win at his former amateur club Lock Lane.

The 20-year-old - who had an earlier spell with Warrington Wolves’ academy and is the son of Craig Booth, who played for Hunslet, London Broncos, Rochdale Hornets, Batley Bulldogs, York and Featherstone Rovers. “I’m delighted to have signed for Hull KR,” he said.

Noah Booth seen at Wakefield Trinity's photocall last November. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

“I see it as a big move for me. The club is going to great places and I’m looking forward to being a part of it. It’s a massive opportunity for me and I think it’s the perfect place to push me to the next level."

Booth will train with the Robins alongside playing for Hunslet this year. Hull KR coach Willie Peters said: “Noah has good speed and is an athletic outside-back who can also play in the halves and full-back. We are looking forward to seeing [his] development over the next four years.”

Of Tchamambe, Peters added: “On behalf of the club, I’d like to thank Neil for the last 18 months with us. We wish him all the best with his move to Wakefield.”