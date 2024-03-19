Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The 24-year-old joined Parramatta Eels in 2021 and went on to make five NRL appearances, as well as being a mainstay of their second-string New South Wales Cup side. He was contracted until the end of this season, but has been released in order to join Trinity on a two-year deal.

The former Australian Schoolboys and New South Wales under-20s prop, who also played in the NSW Cup for North Sydney Bears, South Sydney Rabbitohs and Western Suburbs Magpies, is expected to arrive in England later this week. He said: “I’m extremely privileged and excited to be continuing my rugby league journey with Wakefield.

Ky Rodwell, left, has joined Wakefield Trinity from Parramatta Eels on a two year contract. Picture by Mark Evans/Getty Images.

“I’ve heard a lot about the place and can’t wait to meet [the] Trinity fans. I’m looking forward to meeting the rest of the boys and ripping in for the 2024 season.”

Wakefield coach Daryl Powell expects Rodwell to make a major impact in the Betfred Championship this term. He said: “We are delighted to sign Ky as we build our pack depth moving into a tough Championship season.