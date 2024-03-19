Wakefield Trinity sign Australian forward Ky Rodwell from Parramatta Eels
The 24-year-old joined Parramatta Eels in 2021 and went on to make five NRL appearances, as well as being a mainstay of their second-string New South Wales Cup side. He was contracted until the end of this season, but has been released in order to join Trinity on a two-year deal.
The former Australian Schoolboys and New South Wales under-20s prop, who also played in the NSW Cup for North Sydney Bears, South Sydney Rabbitohs and Western Suburbs Magpies, is expected to arrive in England later this week. He said: “I’m extremely privileged and excited to be continuing my rugby league journey with Wakefield.
“I’ve heard a lot about the place and can’t wait to meet [the] Trinity fans. I’m looking forward to meeting the rest of the boys and ripping in for the 2024 season.”
Wakefield coach Daryl Powell expects Rodwell to make a major impact in the Betfred Championship this term. He said: “We are delighted to sign Ky as we build our pack depth moving into a tough Championship season.
“Ky is a tough, aggressive player who will complement the type of players we have in our middle-unit at the moment. I am really looking forward to seeing him play in Wakefield colours and I’m confident he will be a big hit with our fans.”