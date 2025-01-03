Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Despite a big turnover in personnel, with 10 players leaving and five coming in, Leeds Rhinos’ starting side for the 2025 season looks fairly clear cut.

Coach Brad Arthur has a strong one-13, but injuries are inevitable in rugby league and how Leeds cope when first-choice players are ruled out could determine whether they compete for silverware this year. Here we examine Rhinos’ potential options in every position.

Full-back.

Off-season signing Jake Connor can cover a number of roles for Leeds Rhinos this year. Picture by Tony Johnson.

Aussie Lachie Miller remains first-choice, but is on the casualty list after picking up an off-season hamstring injury. Youngster Alfie Edgell was due to start there on Boxing Day, but sustained a fractured jaw in training just before Christmas and is facing eight-10 weeks on the sidelines.

New signing Jake Connor wore number one in the Christmas win against Wakefield Trinity and is the most likely next in line, though Ash Handley and youngsters including Ned McCormack and Riley Lumb can also play at full-back.

Wing.

Handley is set for a switch to centre this year and is the most likely replacement if either Maika Sivo or Ryan Hall are unavailable. Lumb and Edgell both filled in at times last year and McCormack and another youngster, Jack Smith, are other options.

Ash Handley is set to be a first-choice centre for Leeds Rhinos this season, but could switch back to a wing if needed. Picture by Tony Johnson.

Centre.

Harry Newman and Handley will wear numbers three and four, with Connor providing experienced back-up. Beyond him, it will be a case of giving youngsters a go, with McCormack first in line, Jack Smith and Edgell also able to cover and Max Simpson potentially back in the mix after a two-year injury layoff.

Halves.

Arthur will hope his first-choice combination of stand-off Brodie Croft and scrum-half Matt Frawley stay together for most of the campaign. Twenty-year-old Jack Sinfield is waiting in the wings and Connor will be another option if the main pivots are ruled out. Teenager Fergus McCormack is part of the full-time squad and regarded as a future number six for Leeds.

Tom Holroyd's return to fitness boosts Leeds Rhinos' options in the middle of the field. Picture by Tony Johnson.

Props.

Mikolaj Oledzki and off-season signing Keenan Palasia are the starting props and Leeds have more cover this year, with Tom Holroyd back in contention after injury and Cooper Jenkins joining the squad. Sam Lisone will continue his favoured role as an impact replacement off the bench and rookies Tom Nicholson-Watton and Ben Littlewood are also gunning for more game time.

Hooker.

Andy Ackers has retained the number nine jersey and will share the hooking role with Jarrod O’Connor, who hasn’t missed a game for almost three years, but picked up a knee injury on Boxing Day. There are no other specialist hookers in the full-time squad.

Second-row.

James McDonnell has risen to first-choice, alongside James Bentley, following Rhyse Martin’s exit and Morgan Gannon should be available after spending the whole of 2024 on the casualty list, but Rhinos would probably like to bring in another second-rower if there was space on the cap. Youngsters Littlewood and Toby Warren - with one substitute appearance between them - are next in line, or more experienced men could have to play out of position.

Loose-forward.

Cameron Smith is Rhinos’ only experienced number 13, though O’Connor can slot in effectively there as well as at hooker. Playing an extra prop at loose-forward is an option and Rhinos have high hopes for academy player of the year Presley Cassell, who’s now a member of the first team squad.