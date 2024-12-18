A first-choice player has been ruled out of Leeds Rhinos’ Boxing Day clash with Wakefield Trinity.

Second-rower Morgan Gannon was due to return from a year-long concussion layoff, but will sit out the Wetherby Whaler Festive Challenge, Arthur said. The 21-year-old is back in training after a slight Achilles issue, but will be rested as a “precaution”.

Gannon had been hoping to get his first game time since a pre-season meeting with Hull KR on February 4. He was concussed in that match after suffering a similar setback last Boxing Day and subsequently stood down for the entire campaign.

Leeds Rhinos coach Brad Arthur supervises pre-season training session at AMT Headingley Stadium. Picture by Tony Johnson.

“It has just flared up a little bit,” coach Brad Arthur - speaking at his preview press conference today (Wednesday) - said of Gannon’s Achilles. “Sometimes they can warm up and you can run them out, but it wasn’t warming up enough so we decided to pull him off legs for a week or two.

“He is back and he ran okay today, but it is probably too short a turnaround between now and the game to risk putting him out there. He’ll just get a little bit longer of training before he gets back on the field. It is disappointing for him, because he is probably desperate to get out there and play.”

Arthur confirmed Gannon is fully recovered from the concussions. “He was going really good with his training,” he added. “His contact was really good and there were no signs of him being cautious or over protective of himself.

“He was getting in there and putting his head in there and he was being nice and physical. We have had a pretty physical pre-season in the contact room.”

Morgan Gannon won't play in Leeds Rhinos' Christmas fixture. Picture by Tony Johnson.

Arthur is yet to see Gannon play, but said he is impressed with what he has viewed from him on the training field. He noted: “I like him, he has got a good level of skill and knows his way around the field well. He got thrown into Super League in different circumstances than most, but the pre-season he has done will help him.”

Prop Holroyd was restricted to just six games this year after suffering two separate concussions. He hasn’t played since June, but will be involved on Boxing Day, Arthur confirmed.

He said: “We’ve got lots of forwards so I don’t need to over-play anyone, it’s just a matter of getting them out there, have a few runs and some tackles under their belt, get a bit tired and get their backsides up and down off the ground a little bit.

“That’s what I am looking for from the game and he and all the forwards will get an even share of game time, so they can all be ready to go when it gets a bit closer to round one.”