Leeds Rhinos youngster sees light at end of tunnel after 2-year injury nightmare
Centre Max Simpson has not played since suffering an anterior cruciate ligament injury during pre-season training in January, 2023. He had hoped to return last season, but suffered a series of setbacks which led to him undergoing more surgery.
However, he is now back running at training and could be back on the field in the new year. The 20-year-old made his first team debut in 2022 and played four times before suffering a season-ending ankle injury away to Toulouse Olympique that July. He is highly-rated by Rhinos’ management and signed an extended contract last year which will keep him at the club until the end of 2026.
Full-back Lachie Miller, who is recovering from a hamstring problem, will not feature in the Wetherby Whaler Festive Challenge against Wakefield Trinity on Boxing Day and forward Ben Littlewood is also ruled out following hamstring surgery, but the rest of the senior squad are expected to play.
