Leeds Rhinos news: Joe Shorrocks still a Salford Red Devils player as loan deal explained

The ban handed to Leeds Rhinos forward Jake Shorrocks is another setback in a tough season for the Wigan-born player.

Shorrocks made his debut, on loan from Salford Red Devils, as a substitute in Rhinos’ 34-0 win at Hull FC last Saturday. But, after being placed on report by referee Aaron Moore, he is set to miss Thursday’s visit to Huddersfield Giants and the home game against Catalans Dragons seven days later.

The RFL’s match review panel issued five penalty points after charging Shorrocks with grade C dangerous contact on Hull’s Liam Watts. That took his total for the past 12 months to 15.5, resulting in a two-game suspension, his third ban of 2025.

Ironically, the majority of those points came after he was suspended for three games - including one for an unsuccessful appeal - following a sin-binning in Rhinos’ win at Salford in Betfred Super League round two. Rhinos have until noon today (Tuesday) to decide whether to appeal.

Joe Shorrocks, left, congratulates Morgan Gannon on his try for Leeds Rhinos in the 34-0 win at Hull FC. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Speaking in his post-match press conference, Rhinos coach Brad Arthur felt the tackle on Watts was “above the knee”. And talking to the Yorkshire Evening Post, before the review panel findings were announced, Shorrocks said: “I thought it was [above the knee] and I spoke to Bleasey [sporting director Ian Blease] and he thought it was as well.”

The game three days ago was Shorrocks’ first since playing for Salford in a 42-6 loss at Leeds on July 18 and came at less than six hours’ notice. The original plan was for Shorrocks to be 18th man, with Keenan Palasia starting in the pack and Presley Cassell on the bench. But Palasia was ruled out on the morning of the match, because of a knee problem, so Shorrocks was drafted into Leeds’ 17 for the first time.

“BA [Arthur] rang me at around 9.30 in the morning saying Keenan had pulled out and I was playing, so I was definitely happy I got on and got some game time,” Shorrocks said. “It had been five or six weeks since I last played so I was definitely happy to get as many minutes as I did and even happier to get the win. It was just about doing the little things right, because it’s been a while since I played.

Joe Shorrocks is tackled by Leeds Rhinos' Jarrod O'Connor during Salford Red Devils 42-6 defeat at AMT Headingley in July. That was his last game for Salford before a loan move to Leeds. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

“It was just about nailing the basics and I thought I did that. I’ve only had two or three sessions with the lads so I thought I fitted in pretty well with them. I just followed their lead.”

Another win this week would move Rhinos level on points with second-placed Wigan, three clear of Leigh Leopards and four ahead of St Helens. Saints are at home to Wigan on Friday and Leigh visit Warrington Wolves the following day. Shorrocks swapped a likely wooden spoon with Salford for a play-offs campaign at Leeds, having made 16 Super League appearances for the Red Devils before following Kallum Watkins and Chris Hankinson across the Pennines.

“It is a breath of fresh air coming from such a bad situation to such a good one, flying high near the top of the table,” he said. “It’s a really good feeling, especially to get the win. I’ve not had many of those this year, so to be on the other side of the result is definitely pleasing.”

The deal is a loan until the end of this season and Shorrocks confirmed: “I am just taking it as it comes, just seeing what happens. I don’t know what’s going to happen with teams coming up [into Super League] or teams going down. I have still got a contract with Salford next year so, at this moment in time I am a Salford player, but if they get relegated, who knows?”