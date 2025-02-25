A verdict has been announced after Salford Red Devils forward Joe Shorrocks appealed against a two-match ban for a tackle on Leeds Rhinos’ Brodie Croft.

The Salford man was originally suspended for two games under the RFL’s new points-based disciplinary system after being charged by the match review panel with grade D head contact on Croft. The Leeds man, who clashed heads with opponent Jack Ormondroyd in the same incident, failed a concussion test and was unable to return to the field. The failed head injury assessment automatically ruled Croft out of Sunday’s home Betfred Super League derby with Castleford Tigers.

Shorrocks pleaded guilty, but challenged the grading at a hearing this evening. The operational rules tribunal upheld the grading and five penalty points was added to Shorrocks’ record, under this year’s new sentencing guidelines for an unsuccessful challenge. Having received 15 points from the initial charge, including three because of the injury caused, Shorrocks’ new total of 20 now means a three-match ban.

Salford Red Devils' Joe Shorrocks. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

When that is served, the number of points on his record will be halved to 10. Shorrocks will miss Thursday’s visit to Hull KR, the following week’s Friday night fixture at Castleford and also Salford’s Challenge Cup fourth round tie at home to Bradford Bulls.