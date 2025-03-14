'Outstanding addition': Leeds Rhinos sign women's State of Origin star

Leeds Rhinos have signed former State of Origin half-back Melanie Howard ahead of the new Betfred Women’s Super League season.

The 31-year-old has played for St George-Illawarra Dragons and Sydney Roosters in the Women’s National Rugby League (WNRL) competition and represented New South Wales against Queensland in the 2020 Origin clash. She was an NRLW Grand Finalist for Sydney against Brisbane the same year, has also played for the Australian Prime Minister’s 13 and featured for the Knights in the New South Wales’ Harvey Norman Women's Premiership last season.

She has also had a successful career in sevens rugby union, winning the national championship. Howard said: “It's really good to finally be here. It’s my first time in the UK, but I am excited to be part of a new team and compete in Super League.

New Leeds Rhinos signing Melanie Howard. Picture by Leeds Rhinos.

“I reached out to the club after watching some of the competition last year from home. I got [Rhinos interim-coach] Leon Crick’s number off [Newcastle Knights’] Georgia Roach, who used to play here. I spoke to him and learned more about the team and we went from there.”

She added: “I've always wanted to do something like this and play a sport in a different country. I'm a bit of a homebody, so moving away from friends and family is a big thing for me, but I love footy and this is a challenge I am looking forward to and hopefully will grow and develop as a player.”

Howard described herself as “an out-and-out half-back”. She added: “A seven and a bit of a boss on the field. I guess it's my role to tell everyone what to do and to be a good talker. I’m probably a bit smaller than everyone else, but I try and put my best foot forward in defence and pride myself on being an effort player and a team player and always just want to do my best for the team.”

Crick said: “We are delighted to sign Mel and we are all looking forward to working with her and seeing what she brings to the team. Within the last 12 to 24 months, we have lost a lot of experience in our squad. We have a brilliant crop of young players coming through, but they'd benefit from having some more experience and guidance in some key positions and Mel will bring that.

“She has lots of experience playing in Australia at the top level and rep’ rugby. We’ve watched videos of her play and we think she will be an outstanding addition to our team.”