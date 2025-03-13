Leeds Rhinos have confirmed chief executive Gary Hetherington will leave the club at the end of this season.

Sign up for all of the latest Leeds Rhinos news, features and exclusive interviews. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former player and current director Jamie Jones-Buchanan is to succeed Hetherington in the post, as reported by the Yorkshire Evening Post earlier today (Thursday). There are also new roles for commercial director Rob Oates - who will become managing director - and operations director Sue Ward, as chief operating officer.

Club chairman Paul Caddick’s daughter Allie Hulme will become vice-chairman with what Rhinos say will be “an integral influence on future direction of the club”. Hetherington will continue in his role as chief executive for the remainder of the 2025 season while “working alongside the executive team to ensure a smooth handover of his duties”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gary Hetherington, who is stepping down as Leeds Rhinos chief executive. Picture by James Hardisty.

As part of the transition, he will spend two days a week supporting London Broncos in their bid to find new ownership to develop the game in the capital. Hetherington is expected to become Broncos’ executive chairman after leaving Leeds.

Hetherington and Caddick joined Leeds in December, 1996 with the club £6 million in debt, their historic home at Headingley under threat of losing Test and county cricket and the rugby league team on the brink of relegation. Since then, Hetherington has led the club to an unprecedented period of glory with the men’s team winning eight Grand Finals, the Challenge Cup four times, three league leaders’ shields and a trio of World titles. The women’s and wheelchair sides, both founded under Hetherington’s watch, have each had Challenge Cup and Championship success.

He also spearheaded a transformation off the field with huge debts turned into a sustainable business which has seen the development of the modern AMT Headingley Stadium as well as the creation and growth of the Leeds Rhinos Foundation. Hetherington relinquished his responsibilities for Rhinos’ rugby operation last season when Ian Blease was appointed sporting director.

In a statement released through the club, Hetherington said: “I’ve had a good innings and it has been an amazing journey. At the outset, we had four key objectives: to give the city a team to be proud of, convert the loss-making business into a sustainable one, re-develop the stadium facilities and connect with our community and make a positive difference.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Flashback to 1996 when Paul Caddick, left and Gary Hetherington were unveiled as new owners of Leeds Rugby League. Picture by Mark Bickerdike.

“Leeds RL and Headingley presented a big challenge in 1996 and a very different one to what I took on with the creation of Sheffield Eagles in 1984. I will leave knowing both the Rhinos and our Foundation are in good shape. They are full of talented and hardworking people who care about the club and the game and I will miss them all, but I will continue to serve the Rhinos Players’ Association committee and support the Leeds Rhinos Foundation as its lifetime president.

“I look back with pride on the rebrand to Leeds Rhinos, the birth of the Foundation, the stadium re-development, our training complex at Kirkstall and the successful Rhinos teams, players and staff - and most of all, on building the club’s reputation to always serving the game in the best possible way. I’m confident this season will be a successful one for all our fans and sponsors and I’ll do all I can to ensure a smooth handover between now and the end of the season.”

Paying tribute, Paul Caddick said: “First and foremost, I would like to thank Gary for everything he has done for Leeds Rhinos, but also the game of rugby league and the city of Leeds. When we first arrived at the club, we both believed in the potential for success at Leeds and we founded a partnership that ensured the club could thrive on and off the field.

“Over the last 18 months we have embarked on a period of transition to take the business forward that has included an evolution of our board of directors which has seen Ian Blease, Jamie Jones-Buchanan, Neil McGawley, Allie Hulme and Neil Wilson add their weight of experience and knowledge to our leadership. We have the best commercial operation in the sport, led by Rob Oates and our stadium is now world class with Sue Ward providing the vision for future plans for our home while Nigel Chambers expertly leads our financial planning. With a strong board of directors and a talented management team in place, we are confident of moving forward to grasp the opportunities that lie ahead.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jamie Jones-Buchanan will become Leeds Rhinos' new chief executive. Picture by Olly Hassell/SWpix.com.

Caddick added: “Gary and I have always understood we are the custodians of a rich history and heritage here at AMT Headingley and Leeds Rhinos. The greatest test for any leader is always whether they leave an organisation in a better place when they leave than when they arrived and Gary has certainly achieved that by a considerable margin. We will forever be indebted to him for his tireless efforts for the club. We are looking forward to a successful season in 2025 and sending Gary off in the best possible way.”

Today’s announcement came after the Evening Post highlighted a report in Forty20 magazine revealing Hetherington’s exit and Jones-Buchanan’s new role. That magazine claimed Caddick is also expected to step down, which has not been confirmed by the club.