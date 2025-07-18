Leeds Rhinos v Salford Red Devils latest team news & 21-man squads as teenager's debut confirmed

Leeds Rhinos’ future is “in good hands” as their latest academy graduate prepares for his first team debut against Salford Red Devils this evening.

The pre-match plan is for back-rower Presley Cassell to come on as a second-half substitute. Keenan Palasia will step up from the bench into the starting lineup in place of prop Mikolaj Oledzki, who suffered a fractured cheekbone and damaged eye socket in last Friday’s 6-0 loss to St Helens.

“We've tried to keep it pretty low key,” Arthur said of Cassell’s breakthrough. “We’ve told him it’s not likely he’ll get on in the first half and to sit there and enjoy it. We’ll give him some instructions after half-time on when he might take the field. It’s a good indication of where the club is at and it’s rewarding for the likes of Chev [Walker, Rhinos’ transition coach] who has put a lot of time into him. He’ll be like a proud dad come kick-off.”

Presley Cassell, 18, will make his Leeds Rhinos debut against Salford Red Devils today. Picture by David Harrison.

Cassell was Rhinos’ scholarship player of the year in 2023 and won the academy award last season. Another promising 18-year-old, half-back George Brown, has also been named in Rhinos’ initial 21-man squad. Arthur confirmed: “He won’t play, he will play reserves beforehand and then get the experience of doing the rest of the game day. He’ll sit there as 18th man and have a look at the warm-up, so he gets familiar and comfortable with what we are doing.

“He’s a good young kid, he is tough and full of energy. He is exciting with the ball and he is a strong defender. I am just trying to make sure these kids can see there’s a pathway here for them. He might not get an opportunity this year, who knows? But with Sinny nursing an ankle injury I thought it was a good opportunity for him to have a look.”

Sinfield won’t play for either Rhinos side today after being hurt in the reserves’ win at Hull KR a fortnight ago, but Arthur stressed the injury is minor and he will be in contention next week. Cassell and Brown are among 13 Rhinos players in the Yorkshire squad for next month’s Academy Origin fixture against Lancashire. Arthur added: “I think the club’s in good hands moving forward. It shows you the work, time and effort a lot of people have put into the pathway. Out of that 13, the success rate of having those guys play Super League at Leeds Rhinos is important.”

Winger Riley Lumb, outside-back Ethan Clarke-Wood and forward Ben Littlewood are also included in Leeds’ 21 and could play in the second-string curtain-raiser - which kicks-off at 5.30pm - if not selected for the Super League game.

Teenager George Brown will be 18th man for Leeds Rhinos agianst Salford Red Devils. Picture by David Harrison.

Leeds Rhinos: from Miller, Newman, Handley, Hall, Croft, Ackers, Palasia, Bentley, McDonnell, Smith, O’Connor, Lisone, Jenkins, Connor, Edgell, Lumb, Littlewood, Clark-Wood, Watkins, Cassell, Brown.

Salford Red Devils: from Brierley, Ryan, Mellor, C Hill, Shorrocks, Ormondroyd, Sangare, Foster, Hankinson, Wilson, Morgan, Connell, Glover, Chan, Yates, O Russell, Warren, S Hill, D Russell, Whitehead, Murphy.

Referee: Liam Rush (Dewsbury/Batley). Kick-off: Friday, 8pm.