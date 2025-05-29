Leeds Rhinos man joins London Broncos along with Wigan Warriors rookie

A member of Leeds Rhinos’ full-time squad is set to play for London Broncos this weekend.

Twenty-year-old outside-back Jack Smith has been named in London’s initial 21-man squad for their home Betfred Championship fixture against Widnes Vikings on Saturday. Smith has not played a first team game for Rhinos, but featured three times for Halifax Panthers last year on dual-registration and twice as a loan player with Bradford Bulls.

A former Featherstone Lions junior, Smith joined Rhinos’ scholarship in 2020 and has progressed through the academy and reserves. He has played for England at academy level. Smith remains as Rhinos player and sporting director Ian Blease said: “We are giving him an opportunity to go and gain some experience with London.”

Leeds Rhinos' Jack Smith. Picture by Tony Johnson.

Broncos, who are second from bottom in the second-tier, have also taken Wigan Warriors youngster Kalum Rathbone on a similar short-term arrangement. The 19-year-old loose-forward or hooker played his amateur rugby for Leigh Miners before joining Wigan’s academy in 2022.