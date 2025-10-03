Leeds Rhinos departing players assessed as Matt Frawley, Sam Lisone, Morgan Gannon & others move on

At least five members of Leeds Rhinos’ full-time squad won’t be at the club next year.

Of those, two have already signed elsewhere, one has retired and another returned home to Australia. Here we assess the contribution of players whose contract expired after Rhinos’ final game of the campaign.

Matt Frawley

2024-25; 32 appearances, seven tries.

Matt Frawley made his final appearance for Leeds Rhinos in April's home win against his former club Huddersfield Giants. Picture by David Harrison.

The half-back was signed from Canberra Raiders ahead of the 2024 campaign to replace fellow Aussie Aidan Sezer. He was a regular in his first year with Leeds, missing only two games, but featured just six times this season.

Frawley began 2025 as first-choice scrum-half, but quickly dropped below Jake Connor and Jack Sinfield in the pecking order and a home win against his former club, Huddersfield Giants, in April proved to be his last game for Leeds. After featuring in the reserves, he was loaned to Huddersfield, but suffered a season-ending ankle injury in August. The 30-year-old announced his playing retirement last month.

Sam Lisone

2023-25; 78 appearances (including 69 as a sub), 15 tries.

Morgan Gannon, seen scoring for Leeds Rhinos against Huddersfield Giants last month, has signed for New Zealand Warriors. Picture by Jonathan Gawthorpe.

The former Samoa Test prop achieved the rare feat of an ever-present season in 2025 without starting a game, all his 30 appearances being as a substitute. Under coach Brad Arthur he was given a specific job to do - come off the bench and wreak havoc for a short spell either side of the break. It didn’t always work and Lisone had a slow start to the final year of his contract, which delayed Leeds making a decision on his future.

When he hit a purple patch midway through the campaign, the 31-year-old was the most effective impact substitute in Super League and Hull FC snapped him up on a two-season deal beginning in 2026. Arthur will need to rethink his interchange strategy next year, but Lisone’s exit could mean more opportunities for 18-year-old prospect Presley Cassell.

Morgan Gannon

2021-25; 72 appearances (including 29 as a sub ), 14 tries.

Sam Lisone will join Hull FC next season after three years with Leeds Rhinos. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.

The second-rower, who is heading to New Zealand Warriors on a three-year contract, is probably the biggest loss from Rhinos’ 2025 squad. After previous concussion issues - including not playing a game last term - there was a question mark over him at the start of the campaign, but Gannon proved any doubters wrong with a string of impressive performances.

Leeds were keen to keep him, offering a lucrative new deal, but the lure of the NRL proved too strong. The 21-year-old academy product’s no-nonsense defence and powerful running earned him a place in England’s Ashes training squad and he was a regular starter for Leeds this term, only six of his 24 games being off the bench. Versatile - he was also named in the halves and could fill in at centre - he is an experienced player whose best years lie ahead.

Ethan Clark-Wood

2025; one appearance.

The 25-year-old was a surprise signing late in pre-season after Rhinos lost Maika Sivo to a long-term knee injury. The Aussie, who hadn’t played at the top level, was brought over to add depth to Leeds’ outside-backs and showed some promising signs in the reserves.

Unfortunately, when Rhinos got a run of injuries in the three-quarters, he was among them so - other than one game away to Catalans Dragons in March - he didn’t get a chance to show what he could do.

Jack Smith

No first team appearances.

The goal-kicking outside-back spent several seasons in and around Rhinos’ first team squad without making his competitive debut. He was loaned to London Broncos in May and proved an outstanding addition, going on to be named Championship young player of the year. He is wanted by Super League hopefuls York Knights.