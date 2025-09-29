An on-loan Leeds rookie has been named the second-tier’s best youngster, while two ex-Rhinos men are up for the competition’s player of the year award.

Sign up for all of the latest Leeds Rhinos news, features and exclusive interviews. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Outside-back Jack Smith will receive the Betfred Championship young player of the year honour at next week’s RFL presentation night in Manchester. The 20-year-old joined London Broncos on loan in May and scored five tries and 49 goals in 14 appearances.

Smith hasn’t played a first team game for Rhinos, but kicked two penalties in the reserves’ Grand Final win against Warrington Wolves earlier this month. He is set to leave Rhinos when his contract expires this autumn and is understood to be attracting interest from York Knights.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jack Smith, seen in training with Leeds Rhinos, has won a Betfred Championship award following his spell on loan at London Broncos. Picture by Tony Johnson.

Another Rhinos academy product, Paul McShane, is on a three-man shortlist for the Championship’s top player award, along with York teammates half-back/captain Liam Harris and forward Jordan Thompson. McShane had a spell with Wakefield Trinity before joining Castleford Tigers. He was Super League’s Man of Steel in 2020 and moved to York in pre-season.

Thompson, who came through Tigers’ system, had a brief spell with Leeds in 2018, making six appearances. The winner will be announced at the awards night on Tuesday, October 8. Former Wakefield Trinity boss Mark Applegareth was an overwhelming choice as Championship coach of the year, having guided Knights to victory in the 1895 Cup, top spot on the table and a place in Sunday’s Grand Final at home to Toulouse Olympique. All three awards were decided by a poll of the Championship’s 13 head coaches.