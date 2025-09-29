Leeds Rhinos youngster honoured as ex-Castleford Tigers & Rhinos duo up for top Championship award
Outside-back Jack Smith will receive the Betfred Championship young player of the year honour at next week’s RFL presentation night in Manchester. The 20-year-old joined London Broncos on loan in May and scored five tries and 49 goals in 14 appearances.
Smith hasn’t played a first team game for Rhinos, but kicked two penalties in the reserves’ Grand Final win against Warrington Wolves earlier this month. He is set to leave Rhinos when his contract expires this autumn and is understood to be attracting interest from York Knights.
Another Rhinos academy product, Paul McShane, is on a three-man shortlist for the Championship’s top player award, along with York teammates half-back/captain Liam Harris and forward Jordan Thompson. McShane had a spell with Wakefield Trinity before joining Castleford Tigers. He was Super League’s Man of Steel in 2020 and moved to York in pre-season.
Thompson, who came through Tigers’ system, had a brief spell with Leeds in 2018, making six appearances. The winner will be announced at the awards night on Tuesday, October 8. Former Wakefield Trinity boss Mark Applegareth was an overwhelming choice as Championship coach of the year, having guided Knights to victory in the 1895 Cup, top spot on the table and a place in Sunday’s Grand Final at home to Toulouse Olympique. All three awards were decided by a poll of the Championship’s 13 head coaches.