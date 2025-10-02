Promotion hopefuls York Knights are close to signing Leeds Rhinos outside-back Jack Smith.

Sign up for all of the latest Leeds Rhinos news, features and exclusive interviews. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Smith came through Rhinos’ system and has spent several years in their full-time squad without making a first team appearance. He joined London Broncos on loan in May and was this week announced as the Betfred Championship’s young player of the year.

The 21-year-old is the only non-York player to feature on the division’s honours list as Mark Applegarth was named top coach and Knights’ ex-Leeds and Castleford Tigers duo Paul McShane and Jordan Thompson are vying with their captain Liam Harris to be named Championship player of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Out of contract Leeds Rhinos back Jack Smith is set fror a move to York Knights. Picture by Tony Johnson.

Smith is now out of contract with Leeds and this month’s reserves Grand Final against Warrington Wolves, when he kicked two goals in an 8-0 win, was his final game for the club. The Yorkshire Evening Post understands he is set to join York for 2026. Speaking at a press conference today (Thursday) to preview Sunday’s title-decider against Toulouse Olympique, Applegarth declined to comment on that, but revealed Smith is a player he tried to sign during his time at Wakefield Trinity.

“I tried to sign Jack as a 14-year-old scholarship lad from Pontefract rugby union,” Applegarth revealed. “He was joining Wakefield’s scholarship and at the last minute I think Kev Sinfield [then Rhinos’ director of rugby] rang him. We went in for Jack and he is a player I have known for quite a few years, so it has been pleasing to see him develop how he has.”