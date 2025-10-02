Leeds Rhinos news: out of contract back set for move to Super League hopefuls
Smith came through Rhinos’ system and has spent several years in their full-time squad without making a first team appearance. He joined London Broncos on loan in May and was this week announced as the Betfred Championship’s young player of the year.
The 21-year-old is the only non-York player to feature on the division’s honours list as Mark Applegarth was named top coach and Knights’ ex-Leeds and Castleford Tigers duo Paul McShane and Jordan Thompson are vying with their captain Liam Harris to be named Championship player of the season.
Smith is now out of contract with Leeds and this month’s reserves Grand Final against Warrington Wolves, when he kicked two goals in an 8-0 win, was his final game for the club. The Yorkshire Evening Post understands he is set to join York for 2026. Speaking at a press conference today (Thursday) to preview Sunday’s title-decider against Toulouse Olympique, Applegarth declined to comment on that, but revealed Smith is a player he tried to sign during his time at Wakefield Trinity.
“I tried to sign Jack as a 14-year-old scholarship lad from Pontefract rugby union,” Applegarth revealed. “He was joining Wakefield’s scholarship and at the last minute I think Kev Sinfield [then Rhinos’ director of rugby] rang him. We went in for Jack and he is a player I have known for quite a few years, so it has been pleasing to see him develop how he has.”