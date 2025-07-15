'Wasn't difficult at all': Hull FC-bound Sam Lisone talks Leeds Rhinos exit

Departing prop Sam Lisone says he would “ideally” have stayed with Leeds Rhinos for another season.

The 31-year-old former Samoa international has signed a two-year contract with Betfred Super League rivals Hull FC, beginning in 2026. Announcing his departure, Rhinos sporting director Ian Blease said the club were “sad to see Sam leave” and added: “We were speaking to his management about a potential deal for 2026. He has been able to secure a long-term deal on terms that we were unable to match within our salary cap constraints.”

But speaking to the Forty20Live podcast, Lisone stressed there wasn’t a contract offer actually on the table. Asked how hard it was making the decision to leave, the impact substitute, who was booed by some Leeds fans before last Friday’s game against St Helens, said: “It wasn’t difficult at all, if I am honest.

Sam Lisone in action for Leeds Rhinos. Picture by Tony Johnson.

“Hull was the only contract I had. It is pretty easy when you’ve only got one contract. Ideally I wanted to stay at Leeds for one year, but it wasn’t meant to be. I didn’t have a contract. I got a good opportunity up at Hull. I had a good chat to [coach] Johnny Cartwright and then [chief executive] Richie Myler, so I am excited.”

Lisone’s barnstorming performances off the bench have been a key part of Rhinos’ improved form which sees them on course for play-off qualification after successive eighth-placed finishes. He added: “It has been enjoyable this season, we’ve got a good bunch of lads. That’s probably what I’ll miss the most, the boys.”