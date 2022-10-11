Leeds United will be relieved to see Luis Sinisterra back in the team this weekend after the Colombian’s sending off against Aston Villa saw him miss out on the defeat to Crystal Palace.

Sinisterra isn’t the only star that could return for the Whites against Arsenal, with Junior Firpo back to full fitness. The defender has only made one appearance for United this season after suffering a knee injury in pre-season, before going on to pick up a knock in his solo cameo against Aston Villa earlier this month.

Firpo could make his return to the side as they host the league leaders on Sunday, while the likes of Archie Gray, Adam Forshaw and Stuart Dallas remain sidelined. Ahead of another week of football action, we’ve rounded up all the latest Whites-related headlines below...

Willy Gnonto goal extends unbeaten run

Willy Gnonto scored his first goal since joining Leeds United last month - scoring the only goal in the U21 side’s victory over Sunderland on Monday evening. The youth side now remain unbeaten in eight matches as they claimed all three points in a hard-fought battle on Wearside.

With a line-up featuring the likes of Joe Gelhardt, Sonny Perkins and Sam Greenwood, it was Gnonto’s second-half strike that clinched the win as he took one step closer to making his senior debut.

It certainly wasn’t an easy night for the Italian or his teammates either, with the Black Cats’ XI starring a number of first team players including Australia international Bailey Wright and Manchester United loanee Amad Diallo.

Whites defender praises ‘quality’ summer signing

Leeds United centre-back Pascal Struijk has praised Brenden Aaronson after an impressive start to life in the Premier League for the American. Jesse Marsch recruited the 21-year-old over the summer for £24.7 million and he has since picked up one goal and an assist - looking very lively in what has been a stop-start campaign so far. Speaking to LUTV, Struijk said: “He’s [Aaronson] really good. “I think you can see his quality on the pitch. He showed himself in the first couple of games.

“He has shown himself to be really good, especially against Chelsea - all the running and the hard working and off the ball as well. I am really pleased for him that he is adapting so well since he came but of course he is a quality player.”

It was Aaronson’s weaving run that led to his strike cannoning back off the post to allow Struijk to score the rebound and gift the Whites an early lead against Crystal Palace. However, Leeds left Selhurst Park with zero points and are now without a win since August.

Ex-referee offers verdict on Paul Tierney decision

Former Premier League referee Dermot Gallagher has admitted that Cheick Doucoure was ‘very fortunate’ not to be sent off at the weekend. The Crystal Palace midfielder caught Tyler Adams on his Achilles in their Premier League clash and was shown a yellow card - however the decision came under plenty of criticism.

“I think he’s very, very fortunate,” said Gallagher on Sky Sports News Ref Watch. “It’s a yellow card because he’s low but it’s so nasty. He’s got him right across the Achilles and if had have been sent off he couldn’t have complained. The referee has got the best view of that but it’s not a very good tackle.”