Jesse Marsch’s Whites looked on course to bag a third win of the new term and first victory in five games after Pascal Struijk had fired them ahead in the tenth minute at Selhurst Park.

But an initially dominant Leeds side were then punished for their failure to put Palace out of sight as the Eagles hit back to record a 2-1 win and move up to 15th place through goals from Odsonne Edouard and Eberechi Eze

The defeat left the Whites 14th in the Premier League table ahead of 16th-placed Aston Villa’s trip to bottom side Nottingham Forest on Monday night and only three points clear of the drop zone following a recent haul of two points from their last five games.

Leeds are only three points adrift of eighth-placed Bournemouth and with a game in hand but the club’s predicted finishing position took a turn for the worse after the weekend’s latest setback.

Here, based on the very latest odds for the title and then relegation, is where Leeds are predicted to end up next May.

1st - Manchester City Odds for the title: 2-9. Odds for relegation: 3000-1.

2nd - Arsenal Odds for the title: 7-1. Odds for relegation: 2000-1.

3rd - Chelsea Odds for the title: 28-1. Odds for relegation: 1500-1.

4th - Tottenham Hotspur Odds for the title: 33-1. Odds for relegation: 2000-1.