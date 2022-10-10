Leeds were 1-0 up in Sunday’s Premier League clash at Selhurst Park when Eagles midfielder Cheick Doucoure caught Tyler Adams with a late challenge in the 14th minute, catching the Whites star with an outstretched boot near his Achilles.

Referee Paul Tierney only issued Doucoure with a yellow card and the game’s VAR Peter Bankes then looked at the incident and agreed that a booking was sufficient punishment.

Gallagher, though, admits that the challenge could easily have warranted a red card for a player who also survived two other strong challenges during the game.

BIG CALL: Made by referee Paul Tierney, with ball, and also the game's VAR Peter Bankes during Leeds United's clash against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park, above. Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images.

"I think he's very, very fortunate,” said former Premier League official Gallagher on Sky Sports News Ref Watch, with no hesitation about his view.

"It's a yellow card because he's low but it's so nasty.

"He's got him right across the Achilles and if had have been sent off he couldn't have complained.

"The referee has got the best view of that but it's not a very good tackle."

The reactions of studio guests Sue Smith and Stephen Warnock also spoke volumes with host Rob Wotton.

Wotton often asks Smith and Warnock for their views but said Smith’s reaction was similar to the screaming with fear emoji with hands either side of the face.

"I won't go to you two because I have just seen Sue's expression," he said.