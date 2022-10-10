Leeds United’s Under-21s remain unbeaten in all competitions this season having gone seven matches without defeat.

The youngsters have won six and drawn one, taking 16 points from their opening six league games in PL2 Division 2.

This evening’s contest pits the young Whites against Sunderland at the Stadium of Light where Leeds faced the Black Cats in the Premier League Cup last season.

Leeds visit the Stadium of Light tonight in PL2 Div 2 action (Pic: Getty)

United are still without central defender Leo Hjelde, who underwent surgery on his appendix, while the likes of Crysencio Summerville and Joe Gelhardt who both made appearances at Selhurst Park for the first-team on Sunday are both unlikely to be involved.

Team news, build-up, analysis and minute-by-minute coverage here throughout the evening.