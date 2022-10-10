Sunderland U21 0-1 Leeds United U21 highlights: Willy Gnonto goal enough to maintain unbeaten run
Leeds United’s Under-21 side look to extend their reign at the summit of the Premier League 2 Division 2 table this evening away to Sunderland
Leeds United’s Under-21s remain unbeaten in all competitions this season having gone seven matches without defeat.
The youngsters have won six and drawn one, taking 16 points from their opening six league games in PL2 Division 2.
This evening’s contest pits the young Whites against Sunderland at the Stadium of Light where Leeds faced the Black Cats in the Premier League Cup last season.
United are still without central defender Leo Hjelde, who underwent surgery on his appendix, while the likes of Crysencio Summerville and Joe Gelhardt who both made appearances at Selhurst Park for the first-team on Sunday are both unlikely to be involved.
Team news, build-up, analysis and minute-by-minute coverage here throughout the evening.
Kick-off is at 7pm.
Sunderland U21 0-1 Leeds United U21 live: Willy Gnonto goal enough to maintain unbeaten run
Ratings in this thread
FT: Sunderland U21s 0-1 Leeds United U21s
A hard-fought win. Leeds had to really work for that but Gnonto's goal is the difference. Defensive display superb from left-to-right, including 'keeper Klaesson. Attack clicked when it needed to. Ratings to follow.
Into the final minutes
Added time
Perkins, so close
89' Gelhardt played in over the top by Klaesson. He races onto it, and squares to Perkins but it's just overhit. He recovers it and tries to chip back, but Carney gathers.
84' Johnson heads just wide at a free-kick for the hosts. Klaesson rooted.
83’ Allen fouls Amad on the far side. Free-kick Sunderland.
Leeds sub
81’ Stretcher called but Sutcliffe is okay to hobble off instead. Looks to be left ankle. Charlie Allen replacing him.
Sub coming
79' Sutcliffe down receiving treatment. Looks in some discomfort, he's coming off. A shame for him, he's had one of his best games for the 21s today.