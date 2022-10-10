Leeds United’s squad were evacuated from their plane at Leeds Bradford Airport on Sunday night due to the detection of a smell of burning. Everyone on board exited safely and returned home.

Jesse Marsch’s side were returning from their game against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park. All passengers were safely transported away from the aircraft and the airport’s emergency procedures quickly commenced to resolve the issue smoothly. The plane had touched down by the time the incident occured. A bus then swiftly arrived at the scene to get people away as soon as possible.

A spokesperson for Leeds Bradford Airport has said: “Precautionary emergency procedures were followed this evening at LBA, however nobody was harmed in the incident and the flight landed safely. Normal services at LBA resumed quickly.”

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service has said: “We received a call at 19:37 on October 9 from air traffic control reporting smoke in the cockpit of an aircraft at Leeds Bradford Airport.

“There was no fire. However, all people were safely evacuated using quick disembarkation. We sent crews from Rawdon, Cookridge, Stanningley, Bradford, Shipley, Leeds Hunslet, Cleakheaton, Mirfield and Featherston due to the nature of the incident, however, it was fully dealt with by airport fire crews, and so all West Yorkshire appliances returned prior to their arrival.”

