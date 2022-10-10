Pascal Struijk hails 'quality' new Leeds United addition and sets out Whites plan for Arsenal

Leeds suffered their third defeat of the Premier League season in Sunday’s clash at Crystal Palace but the Whites dominated the opening exchanges and Struijk netted in the tenth minute to give his side the lead.

The defender kept his composure to coolly slot home on the rebound after a low strike from Brenden Aaronson had cannoned back off the post.

Aaronson produced sublime skill to create the opening to shoot as he weaved his way past several men into the Palace box after picking up possession on the right flank.

IMPRESSED: Pascal Struijk, top, pictured celebrating after putting Leeds United in front against Crystal Palace. Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images.

Leeds spent £25m to sign Aaronson from RB Salzburg this summer and Struijk is delighted that his side have landed such a talented recruit.

"He's really good,” said Struijk about Aaronson to LUTV.

"I think you can see his quality on the pitch.

"He showed himself in the first couple of games.

"He has shown himself to be really good, especially against Chelsea - all the running and the hard working and off the ball as well.

"I am really pleased for him that he is adapting so well since he came but of course he is a quality player."

Leeds looked well on course for a third victory of the season at Palace after Aaronson’s brilliance and Struijk’s composure gave Jesse Marsch’s side an early lead.

But a dominant Whites outfit then squandered good chances to extend their lead and Palace levelled with their first attempt on goal in the 24th minute when Odsonne Edouard headed home a Michael Olise free-kick.

The momentum of the game then began to change and Palace bossed their second half in which they netted the game’s winning goal 14 minutes from time through Eberechi Eze.

Leeds have now picked up just two points from their last five games and the 14th-placed Whites face a huge test this weekend when leaders Arsenal head to Elland Road for a Sunday afternoon kick-off.

Struijk admits his side must improve in making the most of dominant spells but the defender says his side can be heartened by going in front against the Eagles and is eyeing the same again against the Gunners.

"Of course we need to get better at this and try and hold on to the results,” admitted Struijk.

"Or make the difference even bigger so if they get a goal back that we are still up and winning.